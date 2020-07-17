AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Family-style worship around tables, with physical distancing. Jonathan Hupp will talk about “Connecting Generations” as we continue our “Now Matters Later” series.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship will be at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. We will have extra masks available if you need one. For more information, call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m., following the required social distancing guidelines. We will also live stream the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Sunday worship service. Resumed Sunday School Classes at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at the present time. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 21:9-27 and the title of the sermon is “Here Comes the Bride!” The Lord’s Supper will be observed Sunday. Any questions, call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream on YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivering the message “The Christ-Centered Life” from Galatians 2:20 on Sunday. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be watched by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Fruit of Righteous Living,” from Psalm 1:1-6. Worship in the church at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Seeds & Weeds-Specks & Logs,” Matthew 13:24-30, 36-40 It will be shared on the Facebook page. The 7 p.m. Bible study Wednesday will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
A traditional Sunday worship service is broadcast at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon entitled: “Growing to the Glory of God.” All in-person worship and church activities suspended until further notice. For more information, call (785) 537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join at 10:30 a.m. Sunday online on our website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for Today.” Rev. Sarah Marsh giving the sermon, “The Seventh Word.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at noon Saturday or watch on Facebook at a time you choose as Pastor Matt Scharf records the message for worship, “The Christian finds rest in Jesus.” Coronavirus guidelines are followed at Hope. Meets at 9 a.m. for Bible Study on Sunday, which is live on Facebook, Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Readings are Exodus 33:12-23, Romans 7:15a-25a and Matthew 11:25-30. Call Pastor Scharf at (785) 587-9400 for information on classes. For questions, call (785) 313-3708.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Worshiping in the church building Sunday. People can join services on Facebook streaming live at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live. Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday, led by Melissa Atchison. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online via Zoom. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Psalm 51 “Broken & Contrite.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Visit peace-to-you.org or the Facebook page, Peace Lutheran, for updates on worship times and formats. Contact the church office for Zoom links to participate in the Sunday morning adult Bible Study or the new book study of Austin Channing Brown’s book, “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness.”
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL — WAMEGO
Morning Prayer via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with Larry Hannan leading and Rev. Don Compier, from Kansas City, giving the homily. Mother Casey Rohleder is on vacation for two Sundays. To get the Zoom link or if there is an emergency, contact senior warden, Larry Hannan at (785) 458-9895. All of our activities will continue via Zoom. Schedule as follow: Tuesdays, morning prayer, 9 a.m. and Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Wednesdays, noon prayer, 12:30 p.m.; and Thursdays, Sharing Table Breakfast (1st & 3rd Thursdays with free take-out) and Cursillo Reunion Group, 7 p.m. Visit Facebook and stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Dedication of the new church building, at 4801 Anderson Ave., will be 9 a.m. Sunday. Worship service will be transmitted by radio to the parking lot, FM 88.5. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Sunday worship is streamed from the church with a small group of clergy and lay ministers in person. Visit facebook.com/stpaulsmhk. Children’s Chapel at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Sunday. Coffee hour at 10 a.m. Sunday on Zoom.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
For the remainder of July, in lieu of Saturday Vespers and Sunday Typica services at the chapel, we have provided service texts so the faithful may offer the services from their homes.
We will have the vigil of our patronal feast and offer a Divine Liturgy in the chapel at 6 p.m. on July 21. Following the Liturgy, weather and public health restrictions permitting, there will be an outdoor potluck supper.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from cars, sitting in the shade, or if you would like a cooler environment, you are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on a large television screen. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “The Wheat and the Weeds.” Scripture is Matthew 13:24-30. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan.
This will be Rinaldi’s last Sunday with us. Bring a card of thanks and well wishes for him, if you wish. Meets at 1110 College Ave.
Church office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday through the summer. Call (785) 539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares how using the gifts of imagination and faith can lead to more enriching experiences of health, wealth and happiness, in her talk, “Can You Imagine That?” Please join this live streaming service by request Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit Facebook.com/Unity of Manhattan.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find links at uufm.net/zoom . This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., joining the Rev. Dr. Marian Stewart, Senior Minister of First Unitarian Universalist Church, in Columbus, Ohio, for “The Journey for a Better World Continues ...” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Things to Forget,” based on Philippians 3:12-14. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online Sunday. New service times at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Live stream available at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages. Continuing the sermon series: “Bring the Heat.”