AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Continuing the Imagers message series at Bluemont on Sunday. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers available. More information and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional worship service online at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. CHBC will live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Jan. 10 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, CHBC can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 2:11-12. The title of the sermon is “The War for Holiness.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “How to Have a Real HAPPY New Year” from Matthew 5:1-12. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting online only Sunday School and worship service until further notice. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord of New Beginnings” from Mark 1:1-20. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be broadcast on the Facebook page. No Wednesday Bible Study, it will resume Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran is worshipping online-only Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with an in-person and online service via the YouTube Channel, youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon. First Presbyterian will celebrate the baptism of the Lord with a reaffirmation of the Baptismal Covenant. Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Genesis 1:1-5 and Mark 1:4-11. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.. Sunday. People can watch on Facebook or the website. It will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 97.3 FM. Each week, First United Methodist will alternate between traditional and contemporary music. Scripture is Isaiah 43:14-21.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. The service will be led by Georgia Metz. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 20:27-49 “God of the Living” on Sunday. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 4 p.m. in the First Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Jonathan Haney begins a three-week sermon series on the “Person and Work of the Holy Spirit.” People may also join the worship service online through the link at manhattanreformed.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship continues online Sunday with a traditional service at 10:30 a.m. This can be viewed live streamed on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. or viewed anytime thereafter on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. Please contact the office at office@peace-to-you.org for information regarding online classes for all ages.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service at Sunday on 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m.; Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604 for additional information.
ST, PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Jan. 10 is the first Sunday after the Epihany. This Sunday, there will be a service of spiritual communion celebrated by the new rector Mother Ashley Mather. Tom Snyder will be the lector. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “And He’s Off!” based on the scripture of Mark 1:4-14. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J shares ways to make positive changes with the message, “Moving from Blah-full to Bliss-ful in 2021.” The sermon includes a five-step technique which Jesus models in Matthew 14:22-32. Request to join Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service online at facebook.com/UnityofManhattanLive.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and community. Please join Sunday for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares Imagining a “New World: The Great Reset.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Branches,” based on John 15:1-5. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.