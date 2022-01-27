Ashland Community Church
Services begin at 11 a.m., Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
On Sunday, January 23, there will be an election of the Trustees before the service. A board meeting will take place after the service.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Jan. 23rd Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor he will preaching from Exodus 15:22-27. The title of the sermon is The Wilderness — God’s Training Ground. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, January 23, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver a message “Gospel Friendships” from Philippians 2:19-30. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
It will be Laity Sunday at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, which is both in person and online, through our website fccmanhattan.org.
Dr. Fred Burrack will give the message which will be based on Matthew 25:31-46. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. Monday Book Study on “The Four Winds” continues on Zoom, 10:30 a.m.
Youth Group meets Tuesday, 6 p.m. in our lower level, and college age fellowship is Thursday at 6 p.m. through zoom. Cub Scouts also meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in our Fellowship Hall. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway and we welcome you to come visit us!
First Congregational UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. via Zoom. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Parable Of The Soils” Matthew 13. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Does My Life Have A Purpose? Psalm 57” The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
A fellowship meal follows the service. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. E-mail Kathy Lewis at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we Pastor Melanie will continue the sermon series “Messy Spirituality” in her sermon called “Resisting the Resisters.”
Manhattan Mennonite
Our 10:45 Worship this Sunday will be live on Zoom only. In-person gatherings are temporarily suspended in light of the current COVID situation. Please contact office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org if you’d like to join us for Zoom worship by receiving a link. Pastor Melissa is preaching a sermon series based on the letter to the Ephesians.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 24:28-35 “Stay With Us” VisitManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday at 11 a.m.; Pastor Bert Tegtmeier has the message this week; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary MagDalene Orthodox
This weekend Fr. Nikolai will serve the Divine Liturgy beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The service will commemorate the Holy Apostle Timothy and St. Anastasius of Persia. We will also offer our weekly Reader services, Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
On Thursday 27 January, Fr. Nikolai will serve Vespers for Sts. Ephraim and Isaac the Syrians. Any of the faithful who wish to have their home blessed should contact Fr. Nikolai by e-mail at frnmeyers@gmail.com or speak with him after the Saturday Liturgy.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy. 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. s. This Sunday, Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Hearing the Gospel” taken from the scripture Luke 4:14-21. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Annual Congregational meeting will be held following worship followed by fellowship time. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: <mailto:trinity1110@sbcglobal.net>trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Fellowship has moved to services on Zoom only, through February 6, during the current surge in COVID cases in Riley County and surrounding areas. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links to join us at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, January 23, Jim Hamilton presents The Philosophy of Theater Reception. Services begin at 10:45 am, on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Encouragement” based on Hebrews 10:22-25. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.