The Mercury is running church news Wednesday this week only because of changes to the publication schedule. Moving forward, church briefs are due by noon Wednesdays to run in Thursday’s print edition.
AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Considering what it means to be “made in the image of God” as Bluemont continues the Imagers message series Sunday. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers available Sunday. More info and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers an online, relaxed and traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Unshakeable” from Psalm 62:1-2, 5-12 (NASB). No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran is worshipping online-only Sunday at 10 a.m. Look for the live stream on the website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. The Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only. Annual meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 31.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of scripture lessons for this Sunday: Jonah 3:1-5, 10 and Mark 1:14-20. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday worship led by Pastor Matt Scharf begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Previous service videos are archived on the Facebook page, Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Call Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400 to schedule Hope In Christ classes.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Linda Lewis will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 20:45-21:4, “The Widow’s Mite.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Jonathan Haney continues a sermon series on the “Person and Work of the Holy Spirit” with a sermon from John 3: “The Spirit’s Work of Regeneration.” People may join the worship service online through the link found at manhattanreformed.org. Call 785-477-8837.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Sunday worship will be traditional and can be live streamed on Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. It can be viewed after 10:30 a.m. on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. Contact the office at office@peace-to-you.org for links to connect you to Bible Studies, IGNITE Youth Group, SPARK ministry and more.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Boye has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information available at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Journey of the Fisherman,” based on the scripture of Mark 1:14-20. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com. The worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page.
UNITY
Reverend B J speaks of the role people play in “bearing witness to the truth as members of the same spiritual family” (John 18:37, 14:20). Request to join Sunday’s service online at 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/UnityofManhattanLive.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m , psychologist and artist Clive Fullagar speaks on “Creativity and Well-Being: Getting in the Flow.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Unknown,” based on John 16:1-4. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday.