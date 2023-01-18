AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us on at the Hilton Garden Inn, Sunday, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio.
Pastor Paul Barkey conducting. On Sunday, January 22, there will be an election of the Trustees before the service. A potluck will take place after the service, followed by a board meeting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
The church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Jan. 22 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 9:32-43, and the title of the sermon is The Church’s Mandate to Serve Body and Soul . Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan.
Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Tenants and the Vineyard” from Matthew 21:33-46. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “Wasting No Time” based on Matthew 4:12-23. Church School classes are at 9:30 am. Cub Scouts will meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
We offer transportation to our worship service, and also make it available streaming at fccmanhattan.org.
Our website provides a full calendar of activities. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. Congregational Annual Meeting follows worship.
The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
Pastor Barry Dundas will preach his sermon entitled “The Promised Land” on this Fourth Sunday of the sermon series “8 Essential Bible Stories.”
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship.
Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.)
Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 1:5-11 “Asking God For Wisdom.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace’s Sunday worship schedule includes a traditional liturgical service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages meet at 10 a.m. There will be a congregational ice skating event on Sat., Jan. 28, from 10:45 a.m. to noon.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
Lectio Divina scripture reading, meditation, and prayer group meets at 11 a.m. at the church.
On Sunday Rev. Margaret McGhee will be celebrant and preacher at 8 a.m.
Rite I spoken service with Holy Communion and at 10 am Rite II service with music, Holy Communion, and Children’s Chapel 9 a.m. Christian Formation class will resumehy in February.
Our Happy Kitchen serves a hardy free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m., dine in or carry out. Fellowship is a huge part of Happy Kitchen.
You are so welcome to come join in, meet your neighbors and share the meal. Encore Shop, with used but just like new clothing and household goods for sale at a very reasonable price, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. All proceeds go to help others.
Encore welcomes donations of goods you want to repurpose. We are at 6th and Poyntz. During a time of road construction on Poyntz, the best way to come to St. Paul’s is from Houston Street. stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Join us for worship this this Sunday at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “Call of the Kingdom” based on the scripture of Matthew 4:12-23. Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation.
We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. (785) 539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
How can we find confidence and serenity without the certainty of a creed?
Join us 10:45 Sunday to discover and celebrate our innate and collective skills for navigating the unknown. Learn more at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Our Savior” based on Hebrews 5:1-4. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.