Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Jan. 16th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor he will preaching from Exodus 15:1-21. The title of the sermon is Something to Sing About. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, January 16, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver a message be “A Long Obedience in the Same Direction” from Philippians 2:12-18. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “People of the World” based on Luke 4:14-21. Our worship is in person and also online. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.
This Sunday is Hymn Sing, where’s we’ll request our favorite hymns as we move through the worship service. Monday Book Study meets at 10:30 a.m. by zoom. Coordinating Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in our Fellowship Hall. Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Lower Level.
Disciples Women’s Larson Group meets Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. College Fellowship meets through Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For full information please see fccmanhattan.org. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available.
Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Call for Consistent Obedience” Matthew 7:14-23. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Will Life Ever Get Better?, Psalm 89” The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Lewis hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Visit wwww.firstlutheranmanhattan.org for instructions on viewing. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we Pastor Barry will continue the sermon series “Messy Spirituality” in his sermon called “When Messiness Meets Jesus”.
Manhattan
Mennonite Church
The church at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan welcomes everyone to in-person or remote (Zoom) worship on Jan. 16 at 10:45 am. Faith Formation for all ages begins at 9:30 am at our Meetinghouse. This Sunday’s Worship message and Children’s message will be given by Pastor Melissa Atchison.
Myrna Bartel will serve as worship leader and Cathy Bitikofer will provide music. We continue to use face coverings, spacing, and air filtration to protect everyone gathering inside. A Zoom link can be provided by emailing office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org. A staffed nursery for preschoolers is also provided.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 24:13-27 “The Road to Emmaus.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace’s traditional Lutheran 9 a.m. worship service can be viewed livestream Sunday mornings at Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed after 10 a.m. on the church’s website, peacemhk.org. At 10 a.m. there are Christian Education classes for all ages and the contemporary service is at 11 a.m. IGNITE Youth Group for 7th-12th graders meets Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
The service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. will be presided & preached by the Rev. Margaret McGhee. David Littrell will be the lector. Becky Katzenmeier and Ann Pearce will be the ushers.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
Please join us via Zoom on Sunday, January 16, when Pastor Isabel Call asks What’s In Your Backpack? Services begin at 10:45 am. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. The Fellowship will be gathering Zoom-only through February 6, and will then reassess COVID safety. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. More at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Message” based on Acts 17:22-28. Adult fellowship and class at 10. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.