AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY
Worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Kicking off a new message series about Bluemont’s core values with a look at “Growing People Change.” Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays. Meets on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on Facebook.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers an online, traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. College Heights Baptist following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The service is live streamed; go to the College Heights Baptist website. Look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 28 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 4:1-6. The title of the sermon is “Armed with an Attitude.” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Live stream available on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor Julie Robinson delivers the message “Lord if you had been here…” from John 11:21-27. No nursery or children’s Sunday School.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld leading the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The service is offered online at the webpage at fccmanhattan.org. Just click on the “Watch” link at fccmanhattan.org. People can access a worship bulletin for the service on that page. Pastor Ben Hitzfeld’s message will be “Again and Again, We are Called to Listen” based on Mark 8:31-9:8.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord of Victory Over Evil,” from Mark 9:14-29. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “I Am The Bread of Life,” John 6:32-35 & 48-51. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran resumes in-person worship on Sunday. Services at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. The 30 minute Lenten prayer services live streamed every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with in-person and online services via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of scripture lessons for this Sunday: Genesis 17:1-7, 15-16 and Mark 8:31-38. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, at fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will explore the season of Lent through the “Passion” according to the Gospel of Mark.
LIVING WORD
Join on Sunday during service or join us live on the LWC Facebook page, starting at 10 A.M. Living Word now has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center ages 2.5-6 years old. Call 785-776-2162 for more details.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Cru Campus Pastor Samuel Kassing will be preaching Mark 4:35-41, “Storms and Sovereignty.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday, Peace Lutheran has an online-only worship service via Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s live stream at 10:30 a.m. The service can be viewed after on both Facebook and the church’s website, peace-to-you.org. Midweek Lenten services can be also found on the Facebook page Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. On March 7, Peace Lutheran beginning in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Lenten Midweek Services on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 on Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
This Sunday, Reverend B J shares the message, “Loving Our Neighbor.” Streaming service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook. All are invited. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for live, virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., fellowship members explore “Being a Beacon” in the community. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.