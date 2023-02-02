AGAPE FAMILY
Join us on ZOOM, Sunday, 11 A.M. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 A.M. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life” this Sunday, with a look at the story of Gideon from guest Rick Mullen. Sunday 10:00 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the February 5th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 11, and the title of the sermon is How Do You Kill Your Prejudice? Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, February 5, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “God in Politics” from Matthew 22:15-22. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message, “The Cross-Eyed Bear” based on 1 Corinthians 2:1-12 at our 10:30 am communion worship, which is live streamed at fccmanhattan.org. Church School classes are at 9:30 am. Elders will meet at 4:00. Dave Ramsey Financial Peace classes begin Tuesday at 6:00. This is free to all, and child care is available. Do Day Quilters meet Wednesday at 9:00 am and at 5:30 pm we have supper followed by Bible study on the Passion of Jesus. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 6:30 pm. Full information about our church is on our webpage. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
LIVING WORD
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning – Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9:00 a.m., Regular Service time 10:00 a.m. Wednesday Evening – 7:00 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10:00 a.m. Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
MANHATTAN FRIENDS
(QUAKERS)
Manhattan Friends (Quakers) are meeting Feb. 5 at 10:30 at the UFM building, 1221 Thurston, in the Solar Room. Meetings thereafter will be on the first Sunday of the month. Quiet Meeting and speaking meditation is followed by discussion and socializing. This month we will be talking about the “Flushing Remonstrance” — “An eloquent 17th century demand for religious freedom” as described in Church and State December 2022. Everyone is welcome: Friends, Believers, Non-believers, or Agnostics. For more information, call 785-320-0423.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include faith formation starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship with us online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 1:19-21 “Quick, Slow, Slow” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 AM on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Lectio Divina scripture reading and meditation, meets at 11 am Saturday at the church. Rev. Margaret McGhee will be celebrant and preacher at the Rite I service at 8:00 am and 10 am Rite II service with music, Holy Communion, and Children’s Chapel. Adult Christian Formation class is at 9:30 am and will be our annual Lent Madness contest in which we learn about 32 different saints. Our Happy Kitchen serves a delicious free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday 7:00 to 8:30 am, dine in or carry out. Fellowship at Happy Kitchen is as great as the meal. You are so welcome to come join in, meet your neighbors and share the food. Encore Shop, with used but still like new clothing and household goods sells what they have at a very reasonable price. It is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1 to 4 pm. All proceeds go to help others. Encore welcomes donations of goods you want to repurpose. We are at 6th and Poyntz. (During a time of road construction on Poyntz, the best way to come to St. Paul’s is from Houston Street). stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
Cornell West said that justice is what love looks like in public. Come reflect on how to bring love alive in the criminal justice system. Join us at 10:45 Sunday and at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Christian Maturity,” based on Hebrews 5:13-6:9. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.