AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in cars and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Guest speaker and “Called to Greatness” president Rich Lorenzo will talk about “Living On Mission” as Bluemont wraps up the Imagers message series. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The live stream is on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “From Atop the Lighthouse – A Big Picture View” from I Corinthians 11:27-31. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld leading the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. The service is offered online at the webpage, fccmanhattan.org. Just click on the “Watch” link. People can also access a worship bulletin for the service on that webpage. This Sunday is Food Collection Sunday for the Breadbasket. Feel free to drop off food donations for that ministry.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord Of Glory” from Mark 9:2-13. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “Who Is My Neighbor,” Luke 10:24-37. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with in-person and online services via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday. Scripture lessons are Genesis 9:8-17 and Mark 1:9-15. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan, for services. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM on Sunday. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “Inspired.” This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Church Stories.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Linda Lewis will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m.
To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham. 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 21:20-28 “Ruin or Redemption.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page. It can be viewed afterwards on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. The Shrove Tuesday pancake supper was postponed to this coming Tuesday because of the weather. All are welcome to drive-thru from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 2500 Kimball for a pancake supper to go. Midweek Lenten services will be online Wednesday evenings. Check the website for more info.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org
UNITY
The title of Reverend B J’s Sunday message is “Loving our Neighbor,” third in the series on “LOVE,” based on Jesus’ commandment in Matthew 22:37-40. Streaming service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook on Unity of Manhattan Live.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for live, virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares “Beloved Community: Not a Destination--A Way of Being.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.