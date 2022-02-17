ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11:00 a.m., Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 20th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor he will preaching from Exodus Chpt.19. The title of the sermon is The God Who Speaks. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver a message “The Rare Jewel of Christian Contentment” from Philippians 4:10-23. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 am in person and online communion worship is “Drunk With Possibility” based on Acts 2:1-21. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. Coordinating Council meets Monday, 7:00 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The second class of the Ramsey Financial Peace course is Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The community is welcome to attend this free, beneficial course. Cub Scouts meet Thursday in Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway. Full information is at fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Great Banquet” Matthew 22:1-14. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Dead Christian — Dead Church” Revelations 3:1-6. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “The Armor of God” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith <hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com> for the meeting codes, and study book Meat tasting Weber Hall, K-state February 24th 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is at 9am. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.firstlutheranmanhattan.org for info on ministries and livestream link. Ash Wednesday and Lenten services info will be available soon!
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Melanie Nord will continue the sermon series “Messy Spirituality” in his sermon called “Triumph of Tiny Living”.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Adult class and Youth Sunday School begin at 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10:30, followed by confirmation class at 12:30. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. Silent Auction for Hope Early Learning Center will be on Facebook February 26. To build your faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-313-9400.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
All are welcome for Sunday Faith Formation for all ages at 9:30 and Worship at 10:45. Adult Faith Formation is available on Zoom when in person gathering is not scheduled. Worship is always available on Zoom, as well as in-person when it is safe to gather. Contact office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org for the coming Sunday’s plans as well as a Zoom link. Sunday February 20th Worship will include Pastor Melissa Atchison’s message on “The Armor of God”. Our meetinghouse is at 1000 Fremont (10th and Fremont) in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Toby Curto will be preaching Job 1:1-5 “The Blessed Servant of God” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Ash Wednesday worship service will be March 2 at 7 p.m. That day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be drive-thru ashes available. Worship each Sunday includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. The 9:00 service is also livestreamed on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page and can be viewed after 10:00 at www.peacemhk.org. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
Fr. Nikolai will be with us this evening to serve Daily Vespers at 6 p.m. for the feast of St. Leo the Great, Pope of Rome. A potluck supper follows. Fr. Nikolai will be available to hear confessions before and after the service. Our services this weekend will be 10 a.m. Saturday Divine Liturgy, commemorating the Holy Apostle Archippus of the Seventy, and 5 p.m. Readers’ Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica for the Sunday of the Prodigal Son.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “What is to Prevent Baptism?” taken from the scripture Acts 8:26-39. Guest accompanist is Jane Boys. Following worship we have a time of fellowship with coffee and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
Sunday services through the end of February will be on Zoom only. Visit uufm.net to learn if future services will meet both on Zoom and in-person. You can watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links to join us for virtual services at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, February 20, Pastor Isabel Call explores Embodying Power. Services begin at 10:45 am, on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Calm and Strong” based on Proverbs 14. Adult fellowship and class at 10:00. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.