AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Taking a break from normal Sunday meeting this weekend, with an online- only message at 10 a.m. from Jonathan Hupp. Access it at bluemont.church. Back to in-person worship gathering at the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., on Jan. 3.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following required social distance guidelines and face masks are required. The service will also be live streamed. Visit the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Dec. 27 worship post for Facebook. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Nursery care for preschool aged children offered only during worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will preach from Colossians 3:16. The title of the sermon is “Welcoming the word of God.” Call 785-537-7744 with any questions.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and online livestream worship Sunday. Begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit the YouTube Channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “ReShaping Church — ReShaping Humanity” from John 1:1-12. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
The Sunday worship service is online only. People can access it for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship and for the 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service on our webpage, fccmanhattan.org. For this coming Sunday, Pastor Ben Hitzfeld’s message is “Those Who Dream....Will Not Keep Silent.” Please also see our webpage for more information about our mission.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting online-only Sunday School and worship service until further notice. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. Lesson is “God Is Power,” from Psalm 141:1-11 Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “Waiting for Consolation,” from Luke 2:22-40. It will be broadcast on the Facebook page. No Wednesday Bible study, it will resume Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is worshipping online-only Sunday. Look for the livestream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. First Lutheran is closed for Christmas and New Year holidays and will reopen on Jan. 4. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for the First Sunday of Christmas with a “Lessons and Carols” worship service on-person and online via the YouTube channel youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 Am, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Melanie Nord and Children’s Ministry Director Courtney Fellers will answer four questions of the fair submitted by congregation members.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Come celebrate Jesus on Christmas Eve
at the Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. or watch on Facebook at a time of your choice. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School and adult class at 9:30 a.m.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Kristine Regehr will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea Provided. Cru Campus Pastor Samuel Kassing will be preaching John 2 “Truth & Love.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Plans to resume in-person worship services in January. This week, people can join online at 4 p.m. Sunday through the link provided at manhattanreformed.org. Pastor Jonathan Haney will preach from 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, “In Everything, Give Thanks.”
PEACE LUTHERAN
Sunday’s service will be Christmas songs and scripture. Join online on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page live at 10:30 a.m. The service can also be viewed afterward on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a,m. Christmas Eve Services — Happy Birthday Jesus at 4 p.m., Candlelight services at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
There will be a “Lessons and Carols” service streamed on Facebook on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. Go to the St. Paul’s Facebook page to view it at facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live/. People can watch it live or view it later. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer, that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday, Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith will be presiding and preaching with Deb Lamb as the lector.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on this the Sunday after Christmas is at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “To Everyone a Star,” based on the scripture of Matthew 2:1-12. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
This Sunday, celebrating “a trinity of right-seeing, right doing, and right being” as Reverend B J Banks shares the message, “Turtle Tending — Keeping Christmas Alive.” Sunday’s streaming service begins at 10:30 a.m. Join by request at Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.com.
UNIVERSITY
CHRISTIAN
University Christian is hosting a Christmas Light Extravaganza through Jan. 2. Each night, the free show starts at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The light show runs in half hour loops and is timed to music. People can tune FM radio to the station at University Christian. Meets at 2800 Claflin Road.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide services online to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., special guest Bob Mohr provides a Buddhist perspective in “Stilling the Mind.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Year’s End,” based on John 12:17-47. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday