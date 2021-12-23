AGAPE FAMILY
Join us for the holidays Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 A.M. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, Pastor Melanie will preach on Christian lessons from the holiday character “The Grinch”. Join us on Christmas Eve for our candle lighting services at 5:00 p.m. for a Contemporary service or at 7:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. for Traditional Services. Communion will be offered at the 11:00 p.m. service.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church will be having a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 pm; we will celebrate the Lord’s Supper. College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 26th. Worship Service. We will not meet for the Sunday School classes this Sunday, but we will serve a “Sunday After Christmas Brunch” in the fellowship hall downstairs at 9:30 a.m. prior to the worship service. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. Marvin Steinfort is our guest speaker this Sunday. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, December 26, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with singing is at 5:00 p.m., December 24. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Our Christmas Eve worship is at 7:00 p.m. a service of carols, candlelight, and communion. The message will be “Christ...mas” based on Luke 2:4-14. Children and Youth will reenact the nativity scene. The Sunday after Christmas our 10:30 a.m. communion worship will be both in person and online. Dr. McConnell’s message will be “God’s Time” based on Ecclesiastes 3:1-13. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway. Full information about us at fccmanhattan.org
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
In-person Christmas Eve Worship at 7:00 p.m. Pre-service music begins at 6:45. In-person Sunday Worship at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom options are available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Welcome the Messiah” Matthew 2;1-12. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “What Happens to Good People Who Never Hear About Jesus” Hebrew 4:14-16. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No potluck dinner this month and no Wednesday Bible study until January 12th. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. December 24 we will have 5pm & 7pm Candlelight Christmas Eve services with Holy Communion open to all, Pastor Stephen Haverlah presiding. There will be a nursery available at the 5pm service and the 7pm service will be livestreamed. Weekly Sunday morning services are at 8:15 and 10am, with the 10am being live streamed. Sunday School and Confirmation on hiatus for Christmas break. Free community meals served Monday, Thursday, Friday at 6pm.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, Pastor Melanie will preach on Christian lessons from the holiday character “The Grinch”. Join us on Christmas Eve for our candle lighting services at 5:00 p.m. for a Contemporary service or at 7:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. for Traditional Services. Communion will be offered at the 11:00 p.m. service.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning will be preaching Genesis 1:1-5 “In The Beginning” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Christmas Eve worship service times are at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 24. Holy communion will be offered at both services. The Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Drive-Thru event will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church’s Parish Hall, 2900 Kimball Ave.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45; Mid-week Advent Service-Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM. Christmas Eve Services — Happy Birthday Jesus @ 4:00 PM and Worship Service @ 7:30 PM. Christmas Day Service @ 10:00 AM. Only one service on December 26th @ 10:00 AM. New Year’s Eve Service, December 31st @ &:30 PM. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
Our services for the Feast of the Nativity will be the Royal Hours at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve, Readers’ Great Vespers at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and a Festal Typica at 10 a.m. Christmas Day. We will not serve 5 p.m. Readers Great Vespers on Christmas. Our Sunday service this weekend will be the Typica for the Synaxis of the Theotokos at 10 a.m. Next Thursday, December 30, Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve Great Vespers for the Leave-Taking of Nativity at 6 p.m. A festive pot-luck supper and carol sing will follow.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are invited to join us for a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 7:00 pm. We will also have a New Year’s Eve Service on Dec. 31 at 7:00 pm. Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service at 10 a.m.on this First Sunday in Christmas. Scripture is Luke 2:1-20. This is our Hymn Sing Sunday with Jane Boys as our accompanist. Following worship this Sunday we invite the congregation fellowship time. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, December 26, UUA President Susan Frederick-Gray explores Practicing Gratitude. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Attitude for Life” based on Ephesians 4:1-3. Adult fellowship and class at 10:00. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us this Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Childcare 0-3 years. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.