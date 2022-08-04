Ashland Community
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 7 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Philippians 4:6-7 and the title is What Should I Do when I Am Anxious? Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Two Kingdoms, One Choice” from Matthew 12:22-50. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian
Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “Nervous Charlie’s” based on Luke 12:49-56 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) During worship we will have “Blessing of the Backpacks” we we ask God’s blessing on all educators and students as they begin a new school year.
Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesday, 8 a.m. at Vista for Fellowship & Breakfast.
Do Day Quilters meet Wednesday, 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall Coffee Fellowship is Thursday, 3 p.m. at Radina’s on the Hill. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Sacraments” from Colossians 2 and 1 Corinthians 10. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Special speaker CMC Jeff Herzog will deliver a Bible based message. The Lil Apple Barbershop Chorus will perform. The service will be broadcast on Facebook, a Commission will be served and a compassion report presented. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Call (785) 776-1423 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Searching for Faith” is from Gospel reading Luke 12:32-40. Little Apple Barbershop Chorus will be singing on the patio at 9:45am. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Marie Amthauer, an FUMC Lay Leader, will be offering her sermon entitled “900 Buckets of Paint” for the final week of our summer series called “The Last Sermon.”
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Army Chaplain Zach Jones will be preaching Psalm 35 “The Lord, The Avenger of His People.”
Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Worship Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Peace’s congregational lake day is open to all! Join us Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and 6:30 p.m. for worship. We will be at shelter #5 in the River Pond area at Tuttle. Bring a side dish to share, meat will be provided.
St. Mary
Magdalene
Orthodox
This Friday we will serve Readers’ Great Vespers for the Feast of the Transfiguration at 6 p.m. Our services this weekend for the After-Feast of Transfiguration will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
Fr. Nikolai will be with us next Thursday, August 11, to serve a Paraklesis Service at 6 p.m. He will be available to hear confessions before and after the service.
A pot-luck supper follows. The faithful are reminded that we are in the Dormition Fast, which is kept according to the strict Lenten rule.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Rev. Leroy Pralle has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at <http://stlukesmanhattan.org/>stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. All are welcome! Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.