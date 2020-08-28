AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Jonathan Hupp will talk about “Dealing with Disillusion” as Bluemont continues a message series called “Anticipation,” based on the Old Testament book of Haggai. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers Sunday. Find more information and link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship service will begin at 10:30 am. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. Christ Lutheran will have extra masks available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Will also live stream the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 30 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Unable to offer nursery care at the present time. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 2 Corinthians 8:1-15 and the title of the sermon is “Give like you’re rich!” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message “What a savior!” from Hebrews 3-5. No nursery or children’s Sunday School.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaches via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Celebrating where we came from,” Psalm 105. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “This is living,” Matthew 16:21-28. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship is in-person Sunday at 9 and 10 a.m. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. One worship service outside at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding a limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuung to broadcast the 10:30 a.m. worship service via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman will be delivering the sermon, “Stepping on Toes.” All other church activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “It’s a stranger thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Barry Dundas giving the sermon, “Abraham and the stranger.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. The theme of worship will be “The church is meant for all people.” Readings are from: Isaiah 56:1,6-8; Ephesians 2:13-22 and Matthew 15:21-28.
Bible class begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Women of Hope will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. Previous worship and Bible Study videos are archived on our Facebook page. “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” Matthew 22:39.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday, led by Georgia Metz. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave, and online. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 18:9-14 “Pride & Humility” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship Sunday at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be contemporary in style and can be live-streamed on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed anytime thereafter on Facebook or Peace’s website, peace-to-you.org. First Lutheran is parking cars for KSU football games this season at $20 per car. There will be no reserved spaces this year. Contact the office for more information.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new location, 4801 Anderson Ave. Traditional worship services on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Service of praise and worship is 11 a.m. Sunday School starts Sept. 13 at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith presiding and Postulant Abby Zimmerman preaching online. Becky Katzenmeier will be the lector. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Sunday worship is streamed from the church with a small group of clergy and lay ministers in person.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from the car, sitting in the shade, or if people would like a cooler environment, people are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on large screen TV. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon Sunday is “I will be with you.” Scripture is Exodus 3:1-15. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Beginning Aug. 31, church office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net>trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares a spiritual vision for a reflective life, resting within the lyrics of the song, “On a Clear Day,” by Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner. Sunday streaming service at 10:30 a.m. Join Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook by request.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join us for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, the UU Fellowship will complete the Summer of Shared Sunday Services on Zoom at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev Kevin W Jagoe of the BuxMont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Warrington, Pennsylvania, for “Making Real Community.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Our Comforter,” based on John 14:16-27. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Livestream and childcare, birth-5th grade, available at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.