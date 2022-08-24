Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland
Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 28. Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Acts 1:1-11 and the title is The Church’s Marching Orders. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Conviction, Courage, and Character” from Mathew 14:1-12. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First Lutheran Church
located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “There Is Still Room” is from Gospel reading Luke 14:1, 7-14. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
This Sunday, we will have our annual Welcome Back Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. with food trucks, music, pastry walk, games and fellowship.
Pastor Barry Dundas will offer a sermon entitled “Love Kindness” at both services for this big day. Pastor Melanie Nord will preach on “Making Sense of the Bible” on September 4.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 6:1-14 titled “CONSPIRACY” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran Church
Join us Sunday for worship at either the traditional service at 9 a.m. or the contemporary service at 11 a.m. Between services we offer children’s Sunday School, faith formation classes, and Bible studies. Check out our website www.peacemhk.org
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; Children’s Sunday School starts September 11; BASIC starts September 7; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego.
Unitarian Universalist
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 a.m., Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, August 28, join us for Trusting Change, with Rev Dr. Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “A Faith Led Life” based on James 5:13-18. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.