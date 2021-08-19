AGAPE FAMILY
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m., Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Nehemiah’s Challenge: Renew — Rebuild — ReShape” from Nehemiah 7:1-3; 8:1-3; 9-10. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. William McConnell, Interim Pastor, will give the message at our 10:30 communion worship. “What In the End Brings People to Christ?” based on Ephesians 4:29-32. The Little Apple Barbershop Chorus will be sharing their talent during worship. Following worship there will be a brief Congregational Meeting, followed by a “Taste of FCC” ministry fair where all the ministry teams will share their involvement in church and in community with an open invitation for folks to get involved where they feel led to do so. Learn more at fccmanhattan.org
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “No rock Like God” 1 Samuel 2:1-10. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will have the message “Disciples Love” John 13:31-35.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study resumes September 8. Masks are mandatory for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 9:00 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Braving the Wilderness”, based on the book of the same name by Brene Brown. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “You’re Full of Malarkey.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Please join us this Sunday, August 22 at 10:45, on Zoom only, for our morning worship. Linda Lewis will speak on the theme of using the Jesus and the Bible as our magnifying glass, with scripture from 2 Corinthians 13.
Our worship leader will be Myrna Bartel, Jenny Bergen will bring the Children’s Moments, and Sharolyn Jackson will provide music. Merv Bitikofer and Lucinda Stuenkel will be reading scripture. Maintenance on our climate control system is ongoing, so there will be no services at the church building. Please email the church office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org to receive an email with an invitation and a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 37 “Delight Yourself In The Lord” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday Peace switches to the fall worship schedule. The traditional service will be at 9 a.m. and the contemporary service will be at 11 a.m. Christian Education for all ages will be at 10 a.m. A Welcome Back Luau for Sunday School will also be at 10 for all school-aged children and their parents. Visit www.peace-to-you.org for more information about Peace Lutheran Church.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Prayer and Plaster” taken from the scripture of II Kings 20:1-7.
Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship we have fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce and home baked goods.
We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
This Sunday, the Fellowship will be open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required for everyone older that age 4, regardless of vaccination status.
We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, August 22, Rev Jill Jarvis, of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lawrence, joins us to explore Navigating the Exile of Unknowing. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us in-person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join us online at 10:45 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Expectations”, based on John 6:66-69.. Adult fellowship and class at 10. Worship at 11.