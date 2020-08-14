AGAPE FAMILY
Join the church online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to inspiring sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Gathering in person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.). Guest speaker Jesse Brinson will talk about “Moments into Movements.” KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More and link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship service Sunday will be at the church at 10:30 a.m. The church will follow the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. The church will have extra masks available if you need one. For more information, call 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHT BAPTIST
The church is gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. The church are following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The church will also live stream service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the August 14 worship service. The church also has resumed Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. The church is unable to offer nursery care at the present time. The pastor, Lentz Upshaw, will be preaching from Revelation 22:6-21. The title of the sermon is “How Do You Respond to the Hero of the Story?” Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the church’s YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “It’s a Good Church” from 2 Thessalonians 1:1-5. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead online worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for the full scope of the church congregation’s mission in the community and the world.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church, located at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Look to the Lord (Psalms) A Prayer of Confession,” Psalm 51. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “How Would We Know You’re A Christian,” Matthew 15. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
The church will worship in person this Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign up to attend. Worship will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the church’s Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. The church will continue to broadcast worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman will be delivering the sermon, “The Mess of Ministry.” All other church activities continue to be suspended until further notice. For more information, you may call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UMC
Join the church this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, the church will conclude the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for Today.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “The Tenth Word.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Welcome to worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m on the theme, “The Christian answers doubt with Faith.” Worship lessons are 1 Kings 19:9-18; James 1:2-8,12; and Matthew 14:22-33. Previous services and Bible study videos are archived on the Facebook page. Hope is located at 3560 Dempsey Road. Covid guidelines are followed at Hope.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and online. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 17:20-37, “Kingdom Come.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Join the church for in-person worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask or join from home on Facebook livestream. After 10, the service will be available both on Facebook and Peace’s website, peace-to-you.org. For Zoom links for the adult Bible study, youth group or any other activities, please contact the church office.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL (WAMEGO)
This Sunday, Mother Casey Rohleder will preach and officiate the 9:30 a.m. service in the nave (inside the church) and via Zoom. Communion of just the bread will be served and Spiritual Communion for Zoom participants. The church will wear masks and observe social distancing. If anyone wants the Zoom link contact Mother Casey (785-259-4627) or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan (785-458-9895). Regular weekly events are as follows: Tuesdays — Mother Casey’s office day, Morning Prayer at 9 and Bible Study at 10; Wednesdays — Noonday Prayer at 12:30; Thursdays — 1st & 3rd Thurs., Sharing Table, free hot take away breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m. and Cursillo Reunion Group at 7 p.m. Check the church out on Facebook and stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new church location, 4801 Anderson Ave. Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m.; Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Service of Praise & Worship — 11 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome to worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from your car, sitting in the shade, or if you would like a cooler environment, you are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on large screen TV. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “From the Heart.” Scripture is Matthew 15:10-28. Amanda Arrington, pianist. The church is located at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join the church for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the church will join Rev. Oscar Sinclair of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln, Nebraska, for “Anchored Over the Horizon.” Learn more at uufm.net.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks quotes from Reverend Eric Butterworth’s popular book, “Spiritual Economics,” while sharing the message, “Prosperity: Some Assembly Required.” Request to join Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m. via Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook.com.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join the church in-person or online this Sunday. New service times at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Livestream available at 10:45 a.m. at westviewcommunity.com/messages. The church will continue the sermon series, Bring the Heat.