Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Parable of the Soils” from Matthew 13:1-23. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Tom Stanley, Co-Regional Minister of the Christian Church in Kansas, will give the message “Koinonia” based on Acts 2:1-7 at our 10:30 a.m. communion in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) worship. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. This will be Food Collection Sunday to aid the Breadbasket food pantry. On August 20 we host the Legacy of John Dinner for the benefit of Kansas Christian Home in Newton. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Come and Worship” Psalms 96 and 117. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will start his message series: “Escaping the Cage of ...” This weeks message is on Stress. A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. An administrative board meeting follows the service. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (785) 776-1423 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “He Came to Bring Fire?” is from Gospel reading Luke 12:49-56.
Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Glenn Fogo will offer his sermon entitled “Watching, Witnessing, Working.”
Manhattan Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include informal time of fellowship starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature Caprice Becker sharing her faith story and is available in-person and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 67 “Let The Nations Be Glad.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace Lake Day on Saturday, August 13, at Tuttle Creek State Park, shelter #5 at the River Pond Area — fun, food, and lakeside worship begins at 3 p.m. Join us Sunday when we return to 2 worship services: traditional at 9 a.m. and contemporary at 11 a.m. Please visit our website www.peacemhk.org.
Seven Dolors
We will begin a new series of GriefShare on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Center at 731 Pierre. Register at www.griefshare.org Seven Dolors Church, Manhattan. Questions? Call Rosie at 565-5000 or email at formation@sevendolors.com.
St. Mary
Magdalene
This evening at 6 p.m. Fr. Nikolai will serve the Paraklesis, a service of intercession for the living offered weekdays during the Dormition Fast. A Lenten potluck supper follows. Fr. Nikolai will be available to hear confessions before and after the service. Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve a Divine Liturgy Saturday at 10 a.m. Our usual Reader Services, Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica will be those for the Forefeast of Dormition. We will serve Readers’ Vesper for the Dormition of the Theotokos at 5 p.m. Sunday.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Rev. Leroy Pralle has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
There are two special events planned for the 10 a.m. service this Sunday.
The Little Apple Barbershop Chorus will sing during the 10 a.m. service. We’re excited to have them with us.
Also at 10 a.m., we’ll bless backpacks for students heading back to school. (It’s hard to believe it’s that time already!) Bring your backpacks, or just pick up a keychain to add to your backpack.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, August 14, join us to view the Service of the Living Tradition, from the 2022 Unitarian Universalist General Assembly. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Word Power” based on James 3:2-4. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.