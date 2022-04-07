Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 10th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching from Luke 19:41 and the title of the sermon is Would You Recognize God? Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Who Is This King?” from Matthew 21:1-11. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church
At our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online, fccmanhattan.org, our Chancel Choir will give the Palm Sunday message through their performance of the cantata “Colors of Grace” by Joseph M. Martin, directed by Casey Guthals Hageman and accompanied by Lisa Berggren.
Holy Week Maundy Thursday worship is Thursday, 7 p.m., re-enacting the Last Supper by Leonardo Da Vinci, and Elders will offer foot washing.
Church School classes on Sunday are at 9:30 a.m. Other activities this week are Men’s Fellowship breakfast, Tuesday, 8 a.m. at Vista. Wednesday the Do Day Quilters meet Wednesday, 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall and Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace Classis 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway and extend our hearty welcome!
First
Congregational
Palm Sunday worship in-person at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. In-person fellowship hour follows worship. Palm Processional begins at 9:30 a.m. from City Park. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see http://www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Men’s group meets Saturday 6:30 p.m. at Early Edition. In-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “He Has Become Our Salvation” Psalm 118:14-29.
Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Finished: The Greatest Words Ever Spoken” John 19:30. A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. Maundy Thursday Service on Thursday April 14 at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion, the 10 a.m. service is live streamed.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Jesus, Remember Me” is from Gospel reading Luke 23:32-43. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. and Confirmation class is at 11 a.m. Holy Week: Maundy Thursday service 6:30pm on April 14 and Good Friday Service 6:30 p.m. on April 15 — both services will be livestreamed.
Join us for Easter Sunday festivities: 8:15 a.m. worship, 9 a.m. donuts and coffee, 9:15 a.m. Easter egg hunt, 10am worship (this service will be live streamed).
Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Palm Sunday worship will begin with the children processing with palms to start both our services and Pastor Barry Dundas will provide his sermon entitled “Shouting Stones.” Our Easter worship services on April 16 will be at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard, 8:45a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary.
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Palm Sunday Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study and Sunday School are at 9:30. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. A light dinner will begin Wednesday evening at 6 followed by Lenten Worship at 7 p.m.
The Schedule for Holy Week will be — Maundy Thursday Worship (Communion) at 7 p.m.
Good Friday Worship at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday Breakfast and Egg Hunt at 8:30 a.m. Bible Study and Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Resurrection Day Festival Service (Communion) begins at 10:30 a.m. Jesus has Risen! He has Risen indeed! Come celebrate with us.
Manhattan Mennonite
April 10, Palm Sunday, our morning begins with a short ecumenical service and processional with palms from the Poyntz Avenue shelter in City Park, 9:30 am. No Faith Formation classes will be held.
At 10:45 Worship will be in person and on Zoom at our meetinghouse, 1000 Fremont. Pastor Melissa Atchison’s message will be “From Power Over to Power With,” based on passage from Psalms and the Gospel of Luke.To obtain a Zoom link please email manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com. For more information see our church website at manhattanmennonitechurch.org,
Peace Lutheran
During Holy Week Peace is offering worship services on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday April 17 there will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m., a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. An egg hunt will be at 10:15 and a potluck Easter brunch will be at 12:15 p.m.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Maundy Thursday Service at 7:30 p.m.; Good Friday Service at 7:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC — Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
This Friday we will serve Small Compline with the Akathist Hymn at 6 p.m. Our services for St. Mary of Egypt Sunday will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
Next week, in addition to our usual 6 p.m. Lenten Reader Services (Monday, Great Compline; Wednesday, Lenten Vespers; and Friday, Small Compline), Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve Holy Unction at 6 p.m. Tuesday. A Lenten pot-luck supper will follow.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego.
A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Worship is at 10 a.m. on this Palm Sunday. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Sharing Space” taken from the scripture of Luke 19:28-40. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
Coffee and conversation following the worship service. Maundy Thursday service on April 14 is at 7 p.m. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom will continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, April 10, Pastor Isabel Call shares Waking Up, Showing Up.
Members are encouraged to attend UUFM’s 2022 Annual Meeting, followiing the Sunday service, on Zoom only. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Palm Sunday” based on Philippians 3:7-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.