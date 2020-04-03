AGAPE FAMILY
Join us on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays (zoom.us/j/7321536927) Also, you can listen to our inspiring sermons at: <https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Visit AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers will remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
We are currently using an online, podcast-style format to look at how Jesus brings “An Indestructible Life” that is more than enough for our time’s toughest challenges. This week’s focus is “Freedom from Fear.” Join us live at bluemont.church at 10 a.m. Sunday, or access at a different time later. You can also connect with others and find community in a newly forming online small group, by e-mailing info@bluemont.church.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Contiuning to gather via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. You can view the livestream of the worship service on the church Facebook page. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and follow the Facebook link on the homepage. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from John 12:12-19 and the title of the sermon is “Behold Your King!” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley will deliver a Facebook Live video message “The Tree and the Temple” from Mark 11 on the Facebook page: First Baptist Church of Manhattan. It is also posted on the church website at fbcmanhattan.com. Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
We invite you to join for live online Palm Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Please use Facebook to link to us, and keep in touch with all our news at fccmanhattan.org. After our live broadcast, our worship service will be available on YouTube.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
During the coronavirus pandemic, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference will not gather for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. Our church is available for electronic support to meet any needs you have. Please feel free to contact us through email at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, cell phone/text message 620-717-5464 or phone 785-537-2238 . Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Smith will be conducting the weekly worship service online via Facebook live starting Sunday at 11 a.m. The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. The sermon will be shared also on the church’s Facebook page for 24 hours. Wednesday’s Adult Bible Study at 7 p.m. will be by Zoom teleconference. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for details.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will be holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and our YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Marilyn Sweet will deliver the sermon entitled: “The Wrong Guy.”
All in-person services and activities have been canceled until further notice.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Offering Zoom worship meeting this Sunday morning.
The message this week will be delivered by Melissa Atchison.
The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. to join. Please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
Get information for how to watch sermon and participate in the gathering at ManhattanPres.com.
Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 13:18-21 “Like A Mustard Seed.” Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Until further notice, Peace Lutheran’s worship services can be found on the Facebook page, Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan, and the website, peace-to-you.org.
They will be live-streamed Sunday mornings, but can be accessed at any time. Offering a Wednesday evening service during Lent. To speak to the pastor, please call 785-539-7371 and listen for instructions.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Luke’s is offering a Palm Sunday service via Zoom, officiated by Rev. Mother Casey Rohleder. We’ll have palms. bells and music to make the service as festive as possible. We continue to have our weekly events via Zoom. For a schedule of those events and details contact Mother Casey at 785-259-4672; Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, at 785-458-9859; or visit stlukeswamego.org. Check out the Facebook page.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
St. Paul’s will not be having regular services as the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas has suspended all in-person services during Holy Week and Easter, including other church gatherings and services through May 17. This may change based on the national directives. The Happy Kitchen and Encore Shop will also remain closed until the national/local quarantine has been lifted. The office is opened for limited hours on Monday and Friday. Please leave a voicemail at 785-776-9427 and it will be forwarded to the appropriate person.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Streaming the Sunday worship service online until further notice at 10:30 a.m. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pulpit guest is Natalie Springer-Barnes. Weather permitting, we will have a “drive-in” service. Please come as you are, stay in your cars and worship with us. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Visit uufm.net/zoom/ to learn how to view and participate in virtual Sunday services, which begin at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday mornings. This Sunday, Rev Jonalu Johnstone considers Foolish Hope: None of Us Is Free Until We All Are Free. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship online at 11 a.m. for Sunday worship service: westviewcommunity.com/messages.