AGAPE FAMILY
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Message from Rich Lorenzo out of Romans 12:1-2 on New Minds. Contemporary music, informal atmosphere. KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Sunday 10:00 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Perfect Love” from Matthew 5:21-48. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) is “Blessed Are the Hungry” based on Luke 7:36-8:3. This Sunday is Blanket Sunday in support of Church World Service, where our offerings will purchase blankets for families affected by disasters, poverty, and homelessness. It is also Graduation Sunday and we’ll honor our university graduates. Following worship is a Congregational Meeting and at 4:00 Elders will meet in Fellowship Hall. Monday at 10 a.m. members of our Book Chat group meet by Zoom to share what they are reading. Thursday at 2:30 p.m. a newly formed Coffee Fellowship meets at Brothers Coffee Shop. Cub Scouts meet Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Keep On Speaking” Acts 18:1-18. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. special speaker Jeff Herzog will have the message “No Doubt” John 20:24-30. A communion will be served, a compassion moment presented, and a special “Love Offering” will be taken. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “What Will Your Verse Be?” is from Gospel reading John 21: 1-19. Sunday School is at 9am. The 11am Confirmation class meets for their last class this semester. Thrivent will be hosting an information session, with refreshments, following the 10am worship service. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Barry Dundas will provide his sermon entitled “Remember Me”. Communion will be served on this first Sunday of May.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 4 “Remember the Lord who is Great and Awesome” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday we will honor all graduates at 10 a.m. with a reception. The traditional service is at 9 a.m. and the contemporary service is at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes are at 10 a.m. IGNITE Youth Group meets Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. SPARK for 3rd-6th graders meets May 4 from 6:30-8 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
This Saturday at 10 a.m. Fr. Nikolai will serve the Paschal Divine Liturgy appointed for Bright Saturday. Our services for Thomas Sunday will be 5 p.m. Saturday Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, May 1, we’ll be Dancing through the Revolution, with Pastor Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.