AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers will remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Using an online, podcast-style format to look at topics “I Want to Know.” This week, Jonathan Hupp and Edward McDonald will host a podcast-style discussion about experiencing financial peace. Connect with others and find community in a newly forming online small group. Visit at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Online service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the Facebook page — Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Led by Pastor King Crawford. Call 785-776-2227.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and follow the Facebook link on the home page. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 14:6-20 and the title of the sermon is The Vindication of God. Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley will deliver a YouTube Live video message, “Hard Times Come: God Seems Outta Sight” from Job 1-2. This video will appear on our Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and website: fbcmanhattan.com. Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice. Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Join for online worship by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the live worship, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday school classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m.via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal at 6 p.m. Sunday via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST LUTHERAN
View worship services posted every Sunday morning on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Sunday School and Sunday morning coffee hour via Zoom; email office@flcmhk.org for the link. Free dinners to-go continue at 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will hold one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. Jake Voos delivering the sermon entitled: “Life Worthy of the Gospel.” All in-person services and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
KEATS RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Due to COVID-19 please join our services on Facebook. Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live. Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
LIVING WORD
Join Sunday service on LWC Facebook page live starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. Living Word has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center ages 2.5-6 years old and a summer enrollment for school ages kindergarten — 12 years old. Call 785-776-2162 for more details.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. online at ManhattanPres.com. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 13:31-35 “A Lament For Jerusalem.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace’s livestream worship is Sunday at 9 a.m. on the Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan Facebook page. It can be accessed any time after 9 a.m. on the Peace Facebook page. Visit the website at peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL — WAMEGO
Due to the coronavirus, St. Luke’s will continue offering services via Zoom. Morning prayer will be 9:30 a.m. Sundays, 9:00 a.m. Tuesdays and 12:10 p.m. Thursdays. There is a Tuesday morning Bible Study at 10 a.m. The free/freewill donation Sharing Table Breakfast with take-away food will continue on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. The Cursillo Reunion group will meet Thursdays at Guild Hall at 7 p.m. If anyone would like to participate in the Zoom events, please contact Mother Casey Rohleder at 785-259-4672 to get the link or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, 785-458-9895. Various services can be seen from the Washington National Cathedral, which is Episcopalian, by going to cathedral.org/online. Visit stlukeswamego.org and on Facebook.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Church services at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church have been suspended through the end of April. Please visit the church homepage for online services and resources at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus, St. Paul’s will not have in-person worship until further notice. However, St Paul’s will continue to participate with other churches on different social media sites and in Zoom meetings, to which everyone is invited. Yvonne Amanor-Boadu will be gathering folks for Compline and an end-of-week check-in each Friday evening at 8 p.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join live online on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook or YouTube. A link is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-In worship service at 10 a.m. Designated pastoral candidate, Rev. James Hawley, preaching. Scripture is Luke 24:13-35 and sermon title is “The Seven Mile Journey to the Heart.” Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. A congregational meeting will be held by Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net>trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Sunday’s live-streaming service features Reverend B J’s message, “What Were You Thinking?” Tune into Unity of Manhattan Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. For more information or spiritual consultation, contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com, 785-823-9149 or 785-577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWHIP OF
MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Virtual Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. Visit uufm.net/zoom/. This Sunday, Reverend Jonalu Johnstone examines “Surrender as a Tool for Liberation” in the era of the coronavirus. Visituufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Online worship starts at 11 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.