CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 24th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Romans 6:15-23 , and the title is Why Study the Law if We are Saved by Grace? Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “What Is the Resurrection and Why Does It Matter?” from John 20:1-9. No Sunday School classes this Easter Sunday. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) is “Here and There” based on Revelation 1:4-8. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. and this week we start a new Bible study class for 18 — 35 year olds. After worship we invite all for a Kite Flying party in our parking lot. Bring a snack or lunch and a lawn chair and prepare to see the sky turn extra colorful! We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway and extend a heartfelt welcome to all.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Set Free By Christ” Acts 16:16-34. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. special speaker Terry Stafford. will have a Bible based message. No fellowship dinner. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. This Sunday there will be one worship service at 10am with Holy Communion, and there will be a congregational meeting immediately following. This service will also be livestreamed. Pastor Stephen’s sermon “The Breath of Life” is from Gospel reading John 20:19-31. Sunday School is at 9am. No Confirmation this week. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week will celebrate Youth Sunday when the youth take over the Sunday morning services. Our Youth Director, Jeff Cunningham. will provide the sermon entitled “Jesus is Onions”.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Welcome to Sunday School and Adult Bible Class beginning at 9:30 a.m. Join us for Worship at 10:30 by going to Facebook at Hope Lutheran Early Learning Center. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. To build your faith contact Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for information on our Hope in Christ Classes. Hope is located at 3560 Dempsey Road, Manhattan.’
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
‘Holy Humor Sunday’ is a long-held tradition for many churches. Join us at 10:45 am Sunday, April 24 as we share in the joy of the resurrection and the God-given gift of laughter with others. The service is in-person and on Zoom. To request a Zoom link, please email manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com. Faith Formation for children, youth, and adults is held at 9:30 am. We meet at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan. Look for more information on our website: manhattanmennonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor David Upchurch will be preaching Exodus 1:6-22 “Pharaohs, Midwives and Humans” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages meet at 10 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
This evening we will serve the Orthros of the Twelve Passion Gospels at 6 p.m. Tomorrow for Great and Holy Friday we will serve the Royal Hours at 10 a.m., Vespers at 5 p.m. and The Lamentations at 6 p.m. For Holy Pascha, the faithful are encouraged to attend services at Fr. Nikolai’s main parish, Sts. Peter and Paul, Topeka — the Vigil Liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday or the Rush Procession, Festal Orthros and Paschal Divine Liturgy 11 p.m. Saturday. We will serve Typica, Paschal Hours and Agape Vespers beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. A festive pot-luck luncheon will follow.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Join us this worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Disbelief and Joy” taken from the scripture of Luke 24:36-49. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Coffee and conversation following the worship service. Our annual rummage sale is April 29-30. Hours to shop are: Friday 1-5 pm; Saturday 8-10 am. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, April 24, poet Mary Pinard explores Awakening. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “One in Christ” based on Ephesians 2:11-22. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.