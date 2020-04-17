AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers will remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Currently using an online, podcast-style format to look at topics “I Want to Know.” This week, Jonathan and Reagan Hupp will host a podcast-style discussion about experiencing and developing healthy relationship connections.
You can also connect with others and find community in a newly forming online small group. We are also hosting a “Knowing God class” on Sunday and April 26 from 1-2 p.m. on Zoom that is open to anyone with questions about establishing a relationship with God.
Access at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Online service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via our Facebook page — Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Led by Pastor King Crawford. Call 785-776-2227.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and follow the Facebook link on the home page. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching Sunday from Revelation 14:1-5 and the title of the sermon is “When the Going Gets Tough, the Righteous Sing!”
Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Pastor John Parsley will deliver a You Tube Live video message, “Resurrection: More than Rhetoric” from Matthew 28:1-10 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. This video will appear on our Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and website: fbcmanhattan.com.
Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice.
Church office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Use Facebook to join us online Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for worship.
After our live broadcast, the service and previous weekly worship services are available by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The Second Helping serves a free meal Sundays at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice.
Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
During this coronavirus crisis, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference will not gather for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. Our church is available for electronic support to meet any needs you have.
Please feel free to contact at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, 620-717-5464 or 785-537-2238. Meets at 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Smith will deliver a message online via Facebook Live Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. Wednesday’s Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. will be by Zoom teleconference.
Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
View worship services posted every Sunday morning on our Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org.
We also have Sunday School and Sunday morning coffee hour via Zoom; email office@flcmhk.org for the link.
Free to-go dinners continue Thursdays and Fridays at 6 pm.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live at facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan and our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan at 10:30 a.m.
The youth will be leading us in worship this week. All in-person services and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. via Facebook on Sunday. Go to
Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Worship by video at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, led by Pastor Matt Scharf on the theme “In the face of doubt, CHRIST gives us proof and peace.” Readings are 1 Peter 1 3-9, Acts 2:14a 23-32 and John 20:19-31. We welcome you to watch the service online at anytime.
Any questions, call Pastor Schaf at 785-587-9400.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday for Holy Humor Sunday, led by Georgia Metz. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. online at ManhattanPres.com. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 13:22-28, “The Narrow Door.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Follow Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page for the latest news and weekly updates from Pastor Austin. Livestream worship Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. Visit peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus, St. Luke’s will continue offering services via Zoom. Morning prayer will be 9:30 a.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 12:10 p.m. Thursdays. The free/freewill donation Sharing Table Breakfast with take-away food will continue on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. If anyone would like to participate in the services via Zoom, please contact Mother Casey Rohleder at 785-259-4672 to get the link or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, at 785-458-9859.
Various services can be seen from the Washington National Cathedral, which is Episcopalian, by going to cathedral.org/online. Check out stlukeswamego.org and Facebook.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Church services have been suspended through the end of April. Please visit the church homepage for online services and resources at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
There will be no in-person worship at least through the rest of April.
If this extends into the future, there will be another update. St. Paul’s will open a Zoom Room each day Sunday-Friday at noon for people to connect with each other during this difficult time.
These gatherings will continue for the foreseeable future.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Sunday worship service online until further notice at 10:30 a.m. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Drive-In worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Drive in our parking lot, stay in your cars and worship with us. Our pulpit guest is Rev. Glenn Fogo. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan.
Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Live-streaming service on Sunday features Reverend BJ’s message, “Our Mission: Not Impossible.” Having and expressing life more abundantly as Jesus taught in John 10:10. Tune into Unity of Manhattan Live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
For more information or spiritual consultation, contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com, call 785-823-9149 or 785-577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time.
Join the virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Visit uufm.net/zoom/. This Sunday,
Fellowship members will share stories of their personal spiritual journeys. Visit uufm.net.