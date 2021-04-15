AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. for worship. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk.
For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m.
Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required.
College Heights Baptist also will live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the April 18 worship service.
Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, there is nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
The guest speaker for this Sunday is Robert Murphy, and he will be preaching from Isaiah 26:3-4. The title of the sermon is “Peace of Mind for Times of War.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS.
Pastor John Williams delivering the message: “The Seaside Surrender,” from John 21:1-6, 15-17. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld will give the message this Sunday, based on Luke 26:35-48, at the 10:30 a.m. worship service, offered both in-person or online at fccmanhattan.org.
Following worship, there will be a kite flying on the property. All are invited to join for this event.
Bottled water will be provided, but bring a picnic lunch, blankets, chairs and yard games.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Saved In Hope” from Romans 8:18-32. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his series of messages from Ephesians. This week, the message is “The defining Moment,” Ephesians 1:11-15. The service also will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. For all activities, mask-wearing and social distancing are still mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship in-person this Sunday with one service outside at 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook and website, at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Worship next Sunday will be two services inside at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Free meal Thursday and Fridays at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. The FPC Youth delivering the sermon Sunday based off of, “The Walk to Emmaus.” For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People can listen to an abbreviated service at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas giving the sermon, “What’s the News?”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Join for Adult Class and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Prior services are archived on Facebook.
To deepen one’s faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for “Hope in Christ” classes. Hope Early Learning Center’s “Silent Auction” will be April 24 for funds for technology updates. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd. Call 785-313-3708 for information.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, at 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 22:31-38: “A Sword and A Rooster”
Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace offers a traditional liturgical Lutheran worship service Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. There are many Bible Study opportunities, both online and in-person, for all ages. Please visit peace-to-you.org for more information.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Becoming a Renewed Earth.” Visit uufm.net.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Friday, the 6 p.m. Lenten service will be Small Compline with the Akathist Hymn to the Theotokos. Fr. Nikolai on Saturday will serve a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. The service for St. Mary of Egypt Sunday will be the Typica at 10 a.m. Next week, in addition to Monday at 6 p.m. Great Compline and Wednesday 6 p.m. at Lenten Vespers. Fr. Nikolai will join again to serve Holy Unction at 6 p.m. on April 30.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to low registration numbers and based on the results of the worship survey, St. Paul’s Episcopal will continue to have one service at 9 a.m. until more folks feel safer coming. Twenty-three individuals/families can attend. Sign-up online stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
For Earth Day/Week, Rev. B J delivers an Earth Day message on Sunday: “Returning to What is Precious in Nature.” Please feel welcome to request to join Unity of Manhattan Live for this streaming service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook. Past services can be viewed on You Tube under Unity of Manhattan Live.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.