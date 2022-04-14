Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and Zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Easter Sunday services will begin with a brunch at 9:00 a.m. Followed by service at 10:30 a.m. There will be a Good Friday service on Friday April 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
Bluemont Church
Kicking off a new message series about Passion and Desire as we celebrate Easter. Contemporary music, informal atmosphere.
KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
LCMS Easter morning Service is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford.
Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Services at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 17th Easter Worship Service.
No Sunday School classes, instead we will meet for Easter Brunch in the fellowship hall at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching from John 20:24-31 the title of the sermon is Questions You Should Ask about the Resurrection. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
We celebrate the joy of Easter with a 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service in our Fellowship Hall, an Easter Brunch at 9 a.m., also in Fellowship Hall, and at our 10:30 a.m. in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) communion worship. Our Coordinating Council will meet Monday, 7 p.m., Fellowship Hall; Larson Group meets Wednesday at 2 p.m., and at 6 p.m. we’ll have the final Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Class of this series, Fellowship Hall.
Thursday Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 at church as well as Discipleship Ministry Team, meeting in the Conference Room.
Friday we’ll participate in Earth Day Clean up Grand Mere activities and are also participating in the Manhattan Community Foundation Grow Green opportunity. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational
Easter Worship Sunday at 10:45 a.m. featuring Easter Brass Ensemble. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available.
Good Friday Prayer Vigil drop in from noon-1:00 p.m. Holy Saturday Worship (7 p.m.) and Paschal Fire Lighting (8:05 p.m.) at Tuttle Creek.
The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
A special Easter Maundy Thursday service April 14 at 6:30 p.m. Communion will be served. Saturday Church cleanup at 8:30 a.m. Sunday brunch at 9:45 a.m. in lieu of Sunday school. Easter worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Into Thy Hands: The Safest Words” Luke 23:46. The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
No Wednesday Bible study this week. Wednesday there will be meat tasting at K-State’s Weber Hall at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “A Resurrection Response” is from Gospel reading Luke 24:1-12.
Holy Week: Maundy Thursday service 6:30 p.m. on April 14 and Good Friday Service 6:30 p.m. on April 15 — both services will be live-streamed. Join us for Easter Sunday festivities: 8:15 a.m. worship, 9 a.m. donuts and coffee, 9:15 a.m. Easter egg hunt, 10am worship (this service will be live streamed).
Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holy Week and Easter Sunday Services:
Thursday: Maundy Thursday, Service at 7 p.m. with Communion and Tenebrae.
Friday: Good Friday, Service at 7 p.m.
Sunday: Easter Sunday, Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. in Tami’s Garden
Easter Egg Hunt in Friendship Park
Breakfast in Presby Place at 9 a.m.
Easter Service at 10:30 a.m. with Communion.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for Easter worship in-person and online. We will have a Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard.
Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
This week Pastor Barry Dundas will complete his sermon series with his Easter sermon entitled “Unexpected.”
Manhattan Mennonite
Sunday April 17 we celebrate the Risen Christ! An Easter sunrise service will be held at Anneberg Park Shelter No. 2 at 6:45 am.
A time of fellowship with a light breakfast will follow.
There will be no 9:30 am Faith Formation Classes at the meetinghouse.
Sunday Worship at 10:45 will be offered in person and on Zoom.
Our church is at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan. To request a Worship Zoom link, contact manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com no later than Saturday afternoon.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at the Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online.
Nursery, Coffee and tea provided.
Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching John 1:29 “Behold The Lamb of God” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran Church
Maundy Thursday worship service is April 14 at 7 p.m. and includes holy communion.
Good Friday service is April 15 at 7 p.m. and will be a youth-led stations of the cross.
On Easter Sunday there will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m., traditional service at 9 a.m., Easter egg hunt at 10:15 a.m., contemporary service at 11 a.m., and potluck brunch at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome!
Seven
Dolors
Catholic
Holy Week services:
Confessions are as follows: Sunday, April 10, Communal Penance at 3 p.m.
Holy Thursday, April 14, 7p.m.
Good Friday, April 15, Noon and 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 16 at 8:30p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses, April 17 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox CHRISTIAN CHURCH
This Friday at 6 p.m. we will serve Small Compline with the Canon of St. Lazarus. Our Palm Sunday services will be Saturday 5 p.m. Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m.
Typica. For the Great and Holy Week, we will have an evening reader service at 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, the Bridegroom Orthros on the first four evenings and the Orthros of the 12 Passion Gospels on Thursday.
On Great and Holy Friday we will serve the Royal Hours at 10 a.m., Vespers at 5 p.m. and the Lamentations at 6 p.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran CHURCH
Traditional worship services are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Praise & Worship Service is Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message.
Maundy Thursday Service is at 7:30 p.m. Good Friday service is at 7:30 p.m. Sunrise Service at 7 a.m.
Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays. BASIC-Wednesdays is at 6 p.m.
Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
EPISCOPAL
Holy Week and Easter
Maundy Thursday Liturgy with Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m.
Vigil in the Chapel: Spend time in prayer in the Chapel from the end of the Maundy Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Liturgy until 10 p.m.
Good Friday Liturgy, noon. Good Friday Liturgy with choir, 6 p.m.
Saturday, the Great Vigil of Easter with baptism, 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist Rite, 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist with Hymns and Choir, followed by coffee hour and an Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are invited to join us Easter Sunday!
Join us for breakfast at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am.
A choral cantata, “On A Hill Too Far Away,” will be performed at 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Located at 16655 W. Highway 24, Wamego.
A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Join us this Sunday for our Easter celebration!
Worship is at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Tomb is Not Empty” taken from the scripture of Luke 24:1-12. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
Coffee and conversation following the worship service.
The Fellowship Committee is hosting a Game Night on Thursday, April 21, 6 p.m. Bring a snack and join the fun of playing board and card games!
We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist FELLOWSHIP
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Easter Sunday, April 17, Pastor Isabel Call shares Alive Again, Today. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Easter: Alive Again” based on Ephesians 2:1-10. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us for our Good Friday Service at 7 p.m., Sunday Sunrise Service at 6:45AM & Easter Worship Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Livestream available: www.westviewcommunity.com/messages.