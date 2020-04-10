AGAPE FAMILY
Resurrection on Sunday. People can listen to inspiring sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Easter Sunday services will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a Good Friday service on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Both services are drive-in and worshipers will remain in their vehicles. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Good Friday Service tonight at 7 p.m. View the live stream of the Good Friday service and Sunday service on the Facebook page. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and follow the Facebook link on the homepage. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Acts 17:22-34 Sunday. The title of the sermon is “Getting to know the God of the Resurrection.” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor John Parsley delivering a YouTube live message “Resurrection: Faith Steps,” from Matthew 28:5-7. This video will appear on the Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and website, fbcmanhattan.com. Gatherings at the church are suspended until further notice. Church office open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Join at Easter Sunday sunrise for a livestream devotional at 6:45 a.m. via Facebook.com/fccmanhattan. We encourage people to join Disciples of Christ all over the country watching Easter worship this year with Rev. Terri Hord Owens leading on YouTube.com/user/christianchurchdoc. For recordings of previous First Christian Manhattan worship services, subscribe to FCCManhattan on YouTube.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST CHURCH
During this coronavirus crisis, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference will not gather for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. The church is available for electronic support to meet any needs. Please feel free to contact us through email at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, cell phone/text message 620-717-5464 or phone 785-537-2238. Meets at 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Smith will deliver an Easter message online via Facebook Live on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. The sermon will be shared also on the church’s Facebook page for 24 hours. Wednesday’s Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. will be by Zoom teleconference. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for details
FIRST LUTHERAN
Offering two service options for Easter: a smaller “sunrise on your porch” service at 7 a.m. via Zoom as well as a prerecorded full Easter service. We will also be hosting virtual coffee hour via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Easter morning. The prerecorded service will be available on our Facebook page as well as our website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Email office@flcmhk.org for links to the Zoom gatherings. Free meals and toiletry kits continue to be served outside to go every Thursday and Friday night at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and our YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “Three Times Twice.” All in-person services and activities canceled until further notice.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Join us for worship on Good Friday by clicking on the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page anytime after mid-day. Sunday, celebrating Resurrection Day bright and early. Worship is led by Pastor Matt Scharf through video at 10:30 a.m. or when you choose to view the service. Scripture lessons will be: Matthew 28:1:10; Jonah 2:2-9; and Colossians 3:1-4.
Beginning the morning Bible class with a Facebook Live study at 9:30 a.m. on the above readings, including questions and dialog. Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center are located at 3560 Dempsey Road. Call 785-587-9400.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors. Due to COVID-19, please join our Easter services on Facebook. Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday atfacebook.com/jrpumc/live.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Offering Zoom worship meeting this Easter Sunday. The message this week will be delivered by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday online gathering at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Visit ManhattanPres.com for details. Sermon video available on the website starting at 8 a.m. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching 1 Corinthians 15:12-26, “One, Two, Three, Anastasias” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Facebook Livestream worship this Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. Following the service, it can be accessed through Peace’s Facebook page and website, peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Luke’s will be offering the traditional Holy Week services via Zoom all officiated by Rev. Mother Casey Rohleder. They are as follows: Good Friday at 7 p.m.; Diocesan-wide Easter Vigil at 7:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m. If anyone would like to participate, please contact Mother Casey at 785-259-4672 to get the Zoom link or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, at 785-458-9859. There are various beautiful services that can be seen from the Washington National Cathedral, which is Epsicopalian, by going to cathedral.org/online. Visit stlukeswamego.org and Facebook.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Church services at St. Luke’s Lutheran are suspended through the end of April. Please visit the church homepage for online services and resources at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, St. Paul’s will not have in-person worship until further notice. However, St Paul’s will continue to participate with other churches on different social media sites and in Zoom meetings, to which everyone is invited. Additionally, there are several opportunities to join in various Easter Week Celebrations throughout Kansas and the United States. St. Paul’s will open a Zoom Room each day Sunday-Friday at noon for people to connect with each other during this difficult time. These gatherings will continue for the foreseeable future. The meeting ID is 329 306 168 and the password is 732492.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Streaming the Sunday worship service online until further notice at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. All are invited to join. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with a drive-in service. Drive in our parking lot, stay in your cars and worship with us. Our pulpit guest is Rev. Glenn Fogo. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921. Email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares “The Easter Story As Our Story,” a message of hope, overcoming adversity and perceiving challenges in a new way. Music and a meditation experience accompany this live-streaming, Easter Sunday service is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Simply request to join the Facebook group “Unity of Manhattan Live” for online access. For more information or spiritual consultation, contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com. Call 785-823-9149 or 785-577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Learn how at http://uufm.net/zoom/. On Easter Sunday, Rev. Jonalu Johnstone considers “Jesus as Liberator.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online for the Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. tonight, Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.