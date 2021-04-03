What do a pizza pan and cake pan have in common? A person can make inexpensive, cute signs and wreaths with these simple household items.
A few months ago, I was browsing Pinterest for ideas for home decor. I wrote a column about how I like to decorate my interiors, and after finding out how easy and fun it is to make a sign out of common things from the kitchen, I’ve been hooked. (I tapped my original inspiration from crafter Amber Strong. Her tutorial is online as well.)
In addition to the pizza and cake pans, I’ve made signs and wreaths out of gift bags and serving platters. It is fun to take one item and change it into something else.
The best part? Most of the items can be found at the Dollar Tree. I like to go to the Dollar Tree and find things I’m drawn to and go from there. Ultimately, it’s fun to channel my creativity and make cute little signs that go along with the seasons.
Keep in mind, with all these projects, one will need scissors, a hot glue gun, hot glue sticks and finger protectors. I’ve found all four at Manhattan’s Dollar Tree.
Here’s how to do it:
Pizza pan signs
Items needed:
- Pizza pan
- Mop
- Calendar or placemat
- Wooden pegs
- Ribbon
- Flowers
- Mod Podge (Available at Hobby Lobby. White glue, such as Elmer’s also would work.)
- Sequin vinyl strips
Start out by finding a print (like from a calendar, placemat or wrapping paper) that you like. You can use inspirational quotes or even a print with a design on it.
I found a wine calendar and took the sign above the calendar and used that as my focal point. On another pizza pan I made, I used an inspirational quote and added some sparkly vase fillers to the side of the pan.
Once you have all the materials, it’s time to put together the sign. Cut out the picture you’re going to place on the pizza pan. After that, take the Mod Podge glue and place the design on the pizza pan.
After this, I added wooden pegs on the edge of the pizza pan around it. I also took the strings from the mop and added them to the sides of the pan for texture.
At the top of the pan, I arranged a bow and flowers for the finishing touch. I used my hot glue gun to place the flowers. Make sure to use finger protectors to avoid burns from the hot glue. (I learned that the hard way!)
Finally, take one string from the mop and glue it to the back for the sign.
Welcome wreath
When March came, I decided I needed to make a new spring wreath for my door as I wanted to replace my winter wreath.
At the store, I found a circular gold Welcome sign. I knew if I grabbed some burlap ribbon and flowers, I could make the wreath I was seeking.
Items needed:
- Welcome sign
- Flowers
- Burlap rope
- Ribbon in different colors/textures
This wreath takes nearly no time at all. Once you find a welcome sign of some sort, glue it to the burlap rope for structure. Let it dry, and add flowers to the top. I wanted to go with pastel colors for the flowers and plants from the Dollar Tree, so that’s what I chose; any color scheme works.
After this, take your ribbon and layer them on top of another. Form it into a bow and glue it to the bottom of the wreath, and, the spring wreath is ready.
Cake pan wreath
For my last project, I went with what items inspired me at the store. When I found seashells and a sea sign, I knew I wanted to go with a nautical-themed wreath.
Items needed:
- Plastic seashells
- Small cake pan
- Sequin vinyl
- Sea sign or nautical-themed sign
- Tropical flowers
- Burlap ribbon
This project took the longest. After adding the burlap ribbon around the back of the cake pan with hot glue, I cut strips of teal sequins and placed them across the top of the cake pan.
After this, I added my sea sign with hot glue. Once that dried, I added some flowers for texture. I placed the plastic seashells on both sides of the cake pan with hot glue. Finally, I added a burlap ribbon to hold the wreath up. I think this wreath is perfect heading into summer.