When the COVID pandemic halted nearly all travel over two years ago, it wrecked my carefully planned revisit to England: a music festival in the Cotswolds, some Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon, and a week’s worth of varied performances in London. So naturally I took the first opportunity to rebook what I could of what had been lost — something so many others also did, the practice earned its own nickname: “revenge” travel.
Which is why I ended up back in the charming village of Chipping Campden for five evenings of outstanding programs performed by celebrated musicians. Truly exhausted by the mere wear-and-tear of simply getting there (two plane flights, two train rides and a final leg by taxi), I wasn’t sure I was even up to staying awake for the whole two hours of a piano recital. But that was before Paul Lewis began to play, reminding me yet again as it has so many thousands of times, that the right music in the right doses has real restorative powers.
Meaning, the artists delivering these doses must know and believe in their product so deeply and have such total technical skill and sensitivity that they can convey its meaning so clearly that it reaches out to each listener with the force of total commitment. Any less than full seriousness in an artist’s expressive intent and the magic fails to happen.
Meaning, it needs to be live. There’s this silly saw, “If you want a haircut in China, you have to be there.” In these days of “live streaming,” we need to keep in mind that “live” music is music you are “there” for. “Live from—“ is a contradiction. If “live” was as easy as streaming, it wouldn’t be necessary to leave home for it.
Next evening’s offerings were by an ensemble billed as “Europe’s first majority Black ethnically diverse chamber orchestra”: Chineke! Displaying that dedication to cultural variety, their mixed concert bill included Dvorak and Vaughn Williams before intermission and a pair of Black composers, James B. Wilson and Fela Sowande in the second half. Chineke! gave their energetic yet polished best persuasively to every work they played.
Evening three the Paris-based Quatuor Modigliani made a strong and articulate presentation of the UK premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage’s string quartet “Split Apart,” in which the composer gives vent to both his anger and his despair over what he considers Britain’s massive mistake in the Brexit vote to withdraw from the European Union. Finishing out the program and threatening to eclipse the impact of Turnage’s effort was the monumental “Quartet No. 15” of Franz Schubert, a work whose massive proportions and often elusive trajectory can defeat even professional quartets. Modigliani mostly kept its balance and pulse throughout, but its sense of direction was sometimes indeterminate.
Fourth program: the Festival Academy Orchestra provided a spirited rendition of Haydn’s “Symphony No. 86” and strong support for Steven Isserlis in Elgar’s poignant Op. 85 E minor “Cello Concerto.” Holst’s “Symphony in F: ‘The Cotswolds’” with which this concert closed was certainly location-appropriate and had many passages of delicate beauty and “regional” charm to recommend it, but lacked the overall heft to provide a fully satisfying finish to a concert whose first half was so strong.
Fifth and final outing: a recital by internationally acclaimed pianist Richard Goode, which should have book-ended my Chipping Campden set with a sureness of touch equal to its opening night. Sadly, although Goode gave us frequent flashes of his past mastery, and his determination remains unwavering, his execution simply isn’t as agile or as steady as in prior years. He also held a master class during his stay at the Festival, perhaps a signal that he’s preparing to follow the lead of many concert artists once their performing days are behind them.
All told, this Festival continues to deserve its position in the top tier of classical music gatherings. It brings together extraordinary collections of serious artists who take pains to make music of the highest quality. We can only hope their unique success story continues.
By contrast the continued success of Stratford-upon-Avon seems fully guaranteed by the good luck of its just happening to be the birthplace of the world’s most famous playwright. So it is that when in Stratford, you do Shakespeare, whatever Shakespeare happens to be going. Fortune chose a pair of early “history” dramas for the two days of my short stay: “Henry VI, Part 2” (retitled “Rebellion”) and “Henry VI, Part 3” (retitled “Wars of the Roses”).
Disappointing? Not at all. Rather than being treated to another wonderful “Hamlet” or “Lear” (you never tire of revisiting familiar masterworks), I welcomed my very first opportunity, after all these years of theatre-going, to see live performances of these seldom-mounted plays. It helps keep events in context to have some familiarity with the ones leading up to them: “Richard II,” “Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2,” “Henry V,” and “Henry VI, Part 1.” Also to know things were headed toward “Richard III.” It would also have been better to see “Henry VI, 2” before “Henry VI, 3,” but again, you get what you get.
What I got was a refreshed awareness of just how remarkable a genius our Bard truly was, what a gift of words and unerring sense of structure, already in these earliest efforts of his “formative” years. Nobody but nobody else has as sure a knack for making even exposition catchy and colorful, and shaping a narrative, even one outlined by a pre-existing chronicle, so as to guide us on a lively journey to a fulfilling conclusion.
I was also reminded of just how magnificent Royal Shakespeare Theatre productions are and how strong their casts (these were true team efforts). You may not always agree with their takes (a Vegas version of “The Merchant of Venice” several years ago struck me as both tasteless and off-target), but they’re always stunning in execution. These two performances were being filmed for later retransmission (“live from the RST”!), so were extra spectacular. Such specialized camerawork as up-close face-shots don’t usually happen on live stages. Once again Stratford’s world-renowned RST proved itself more than up to the honor and duty of its position as Prime Defender and Protector of Shakespeare’s heritage.
In London it was, at first, back to all music: a “period instruments” small ensemble program, two recitals and one full-scale orchestra concert. First to St. John’s Smith Square for violinist Rachel Podger and the Breton Baroque. It truly felt like a return to St. James’ church in Chipping Campden, and like the first performance there, a balm for the travel-weary soul. Like Paul Lewis, Podger is one of those rare, special talents whose instrumental voice speaks directly to one’s inner core. Her reading of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” is no mere nodding revisitation of that masterpiece, it’s a full recapture of genius by one who has bonded with it.
Then it was time for Wigmore Hall, where performances that elsewhere might have no unique sense of identity here resonate with both a warm acoustic and a sense of historic authority. Years ago I wrote a piece for this newspaper called “Wigmore Manners” about how its audiences behave. It really has its own aura. Even Sherlock Holmes was fond of going there!
Most Sundays feature 11:30 a.m. no-interval “coffee concerts.” Mondays at 1 p.m. it’s BBC Radio 3’s weekly “live” (and recorded) hour. The artists one these occasions were a cellist (Maciej Kutakowski)/pianist (Jonathan Ware) duo and a mezzo-soprano (Catriona Morison)/pianist (Julius Drake) collaboration. The cellist certainly played with both grace and force, but I couldn’t decide if he was challenging some of Bach’s rhythms or being challenged by them. Soprano Morison had to hold in the full power of her operatic voice, which shone with an eloquence born in part of her total technical control. Both soloists were blessed with brilliant playing partners. If he hasn’t been already, Julius Drake ought to be knighted for his service.
Nathalie Stutzmann conducted the BBC Symphony in a Barbican Hall concert of three choral works by Brahms followed by Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique” Symphony No. 6. The Brahms works, solemn, pious, thick-textured and entirely unfamiliar to me, were voiced with thrilling intensity by a splendidly rehearsed BBC Chorus. The “Pathetique,” however, to which I have given many listening hours, Stutzmann directed as if she neither liked nor understood its many and varied mood swings, its delicate shadings, indeed its whole narrative. It was a shameful exhibition of insensivity, made worse by the harm done to the image of women conductors.
From then on, it was theatre all the way. At the Bridge: “Straight Line Crazy,” David Hare’s play based on the forty-year career of the notorious New York City architect/engineer Robert Moses, a high-octane vehicle directed by Nicholas Hytner and starring Ralph Fiennes. With minimal stage clutter (today’s prevailing mode) this is script for actors who love speech and audiences who want to devour words. In a strong cast, Fiennes remains totally dominant throughout. It was unquestionably a tour de force, but only the first of several to come.
Just how the Jermyn Street Theatre manages to survive is something of a mystery to me. A tiny basement-level black box in a tucked-away location, it attracts name actors to play for audiences of a hundred or so. Rich patron maybe? Their show during my stay was a fanciful adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” by Sarah Ruhl. Quite a challenge, to be as bizarre as Woolf’s work, subtitled “a biography” (of her lover Vita Sackville-West) but in fact a satiric history of English literature from the 1500s to the 1920s told through the 300-plus-year story of her hero who changes into a heroine. But not impossible, as the dreamy narrative unfurls before us. As befitted a celebrated feminist novel, the cast and production team for the show was largely female. Taylor McClaine’s portrayal of the title persona was notably striking, but the cast was clearly a unified cadre dedicated to making the vision happen for us.
Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is playing at the Gielgud to sold-out crowds. Just how much of the script is pure Lee and how much Sorkin I’ll need to reread the novel to find out. But the crispness and frequent overlap of the dialog feel so Sorkinesque, I’m going to guess that much of the visceral impact of the show derives from his unique input. Of course dramatization also demands considerable reshaping of the story to work on stage. Changes and all, and with a strong cast led by Rafe Spall (as Atticus), this tribute to a beloved and still “timely” classic of American Literature hits home with an edgy punch, despite a slight loss of momentum after the big trial ends.
The Royal National Theatre (just the “NT” to its friends) has both afternoon and evening shows on Wednesdays, and since it also houses three separate venues (Olivier, Lyttelton, and Dorfman) you usually have a good choice of possibilities to pick from and there’s plenty of time for dinner between plays. Like its friendly rival in Stratford, the NT reliably mounts eye-catching, often spectacular productions, so nearly anything they stage makes good watching.
My matinee was a revival of Emlyn Williams’ semi-autobiographical play from 1938, “The Corn is Green,” a coming-of-age saga that follows Williams’s rise, guided by a beneficent schoolteacher, out of dead-end poverty in a Welsh coal-mining town to winning an Oxford scholarship. It’s a script that requires whole-cast support but must be carried by the teacher, Miss Moffat. Doing a star turn in the part, Nicola Walker handles the first-among-equals role to perfection.
That evening’s offering was “The Father and the Assassin,” a new work by the Indian playwright Anupama Chandrasekhar that dramatizes the personal history of the man who shot Mohandas Gandhi to death. The assassin himself, Nathuram Godse, serves as narrator of the piece, good-naturedly joking with his audience about how dangerous he is. The story has its ups and downs, often gripping but sometimes too opaque or tenuous to maintain dramatic tension. But it does show us that the mind of an assassin is not always totally unbalanced.
I was supposed to attend a Donmar Warehouse show, but it was abruptly cancelled just hours before curtain time, so it was a mad scramble finding a fallback. Happily there was still seating available for “Life of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre just off Leicester Square. What to call “Pi”? A staged sequential series of fabricated episodes recounting an alternative version of a survival ordeal? Structurally it doesn’t obey the dynamic of drama. It plays like the account of a dream our hero, Pi, wants to have lived during the ordeal of his 227-day ordeal lost at sea.
“Pi” is another one-actor dominated show. Hiran Abeysekera, a 36-year-old Sri Lankan actor who looks no more than 18 and bounces about like 12, is utterly amazing. Yet it is also a “team” show, as Pi must share the glory of it all with his people-powered animal companions, chief among them the incredibly articulated giant puppet Bengal tiger.
Last night in town: the Duke of York’s where Amy Adams, making her West End debut, dominated a revival production of Tennessee Williams’s “The Glass Menagerie” (1944). Amanda Wingfield just can’t help herself, it seems. She means so well, you know, but just has to keep jabbering, keep sweetly bullying, keep ruining her kids’ lives. Adams has her to a T.
Looking back from now, as always it’s difficult to believe it all happened. Looking forward, I’m already ready to help it to happen again!