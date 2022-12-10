christmas-cacti

Aptly-named ‘Christmas cacti’ require special care to bloom on time for the holidays.

 Courtesy photo

A popular houseplant known for its colorful flowers, the Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should begin to bloom just in time for Christmas festivities.

Christmas cacti and other epiphytic plants are native to South American jungles and grow on other plants for support, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Christmas cacti can hybridize to produce differing stem shapes.

