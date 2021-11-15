Darci Germann, left, greets customers at her booth during the Buttons and Bows craft fair Saturday. Germann started her business, Dry Creek Candles, about a year ago. it was her first time as a vendor at the craft fair.
Darci Germann, left, greets customers at her booth during the Buttons and Bows craft fair Saturday. Germann started her business, Dry Creek Candles, about a year ago. it was her first time as a vendor at the craft fair.
Staff photo by AJ Dome
The National Guard Armory housed the Buttons and Bows craft fair this year, marking a change in venue for the 41st annual event. The craft fair benefits Manhattan Catholic Schools PTO.
Staff photos by AJ Dome
Sara Zachgo (right) and her daughters, 7-year-old Aleyah and 2-year-old Cambrie, get free samples of lotion at the Buttons and Bows craft fair on Saturday.
The organizers of the annual Buttons and Bows craft fair on Saturday said they’re happy the event was able to return after a year off due to the pandemic.
Amy Parker, vendor chair for Buttons and Bows, said they’re also pleased that the 41st annual event could be hosted in the National Guard Armory, which she said features 37,000 square feet of usable space. The event is typically spread out across Manhattan Catholic Schools and Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
“We were able to get everything in one big room for the first time,” Parker said.
More than 100 vendors occupied the armory, featuring items ranging from baked goods, handmade jewelry and home décor to knitwear and craft projects for children and adults.
Parker said last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19, and event organizers were “kind of nervous” about holding the fair in the Manhattan Catholic Schools building as it has been historically.
“So, we started taking a look at what other options we had,” Parker said.
Buttons and Bows benefits the Manhattan Catholic Schools PTO. Parker said fundraising totals will be tallied and announced in the coming days. She said past fairs have helped fund a number of school needs, including furniture for a 4th-grade classroom.
“There’s a whole list of things that we’ve been able to take care of, teacher’s wish lists and things like that,” Parker said.
It was Darci Germann’s first year as a vendor at Buttons and Bows. She said her business, Dry Creek Candles, is about a year old and that she uses only natural ingredients.
“They’re 100% soy, and I custom blend all of my fragrances,” Germann said.
Germann, who is from the Clifton-Clyde area, said she sold a lot of merchandise at Buttons and Bows, adding that it was “definitely worth my trip and my time.”
Sara Zachgo and her daughters, 7-year-old Aleyah and 2-year-old Cambrie, had never attended a Buttons and Bows event prior to the fair Saturday.
“Just enjoying looking at everything,” Zachgo said. “We’ve gotten some things, some headbands for the girls. I love coming to craft fairs, looking at all the homemade things.”