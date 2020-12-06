Traci Brimhall loves Aggieville parades, the subtle transitions of flowers in the Kansas spring and the serendipity of clouds. She believes life is messy, confusing, and complex and that we dishonor it by trying to make it simple.
She is skeptical of empathy. She believes people in pain don’t want others to claim to feel that pain on their behalf. She thinks it is useless, a form of politeness, or worse, a form of moral self-gratification.
Brimhall has been an associate professor of English and creative writing at Kansas State University for seven years and has lived in Manhattan longer than she has ever lived anywhere.
She was born in Little Falls, Minnesota, a town of about 10,000 people, and moved 10 times growing up because of her dad’s frequent career changes and family conflict. Brimall earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in 2003 and then for a few years she “hiked the Appalachian Trail, got a job and tried to live the American Dream.” Feeling dissatisfied, she went back to school at Sarah Lawrence College in New York City and graduated in 2008 with a master’s degree.
After graduation, Brimhall received a fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue creative writing. It was during this time that Brimhall wrote and put the finishing touches on her first book of poetry, “Rookery.”
“I did nothing but read and write,” she said. “I had a ritual: Phone off! Coffee on! Writing on the floor with my legs crossed and bent over them. I always began by reading very musical poets—I called this ‘building the spell’ before writing.” She published “Rookery” in 2010 with Southern Illinois University Press and won multiple national awards.
Brimhall finished her fellowship and moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she taught classes, worked on her doctorate, and began writing her second book, “Our Lady of the Ruins,” published in 2012. It won the Barnard Women Poets Prize and catapulted Brimhall to new heights; her poetry was published in the New Yorker in 2013, and selected for the Best American Poetry 2014 anthology.
She graduated from Western Michigan University in 2014 and promptly moved to Manhattan to become Professor Brimhall — teaching creative writing at K-State. When she first moved here, she had no idea it would become her home.
“Manhattan is such a great place to raise my son, Elliot, and I have loved growing attuned to the landscape and seasons of Kansas,” she said. “My favorite part about Manhattan is the festive civic calendar: the Purple Power Play, the Christmasree lighting, the Pumpkin Patch. There is always something to do.”
Although she has never been to a football game, her students have taken to calling her Coach.
“I believe a teacher is there to give the game plan, advice, and support — but at the end of the day, it’s the students who have to run the plays,” she said.
Brimhall has carried that teaching philosophy into the pandemic. She encourages students to explore the pandemic’s impact on them and promote well-being through gratitude journals and poems about joy. She sometimes hosts small, socially distanced gatherings for her students, such as “cookie-picnics and poetry bonfires.”
Outside of the classroom and Zoom calls, Brimhall established a poetry reading club at the Dusty Bookshelf and has helped organize the annual Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival in City Park.
The event used to be run by Martha Seaton and the Stover Family, along with other volunteers. During the transition period between Seaton and Brimhall, a deep and lasting friendship blossomed.
Seaton remembers meeting Brimhall for the first time at Bluestem Bistro to talk about the event and said, “I connected with her immediately. It had something to do with our ties to Brazil and something to do with both of our recent family deaths.”
Seaton describes Brimhall’s work as, “a heart-full and a mind-full. Traci is packed with pain and rapture and dark trouble. She is a complex person who can write searing, wounding poetry and then swing into the most beautifully healing poetry, packed with love and joy.”
Nowhere is Seaton’s connection to Brimhall more effectively illustrated, nor Brimhall’s “wounding poetry” more successfully demonstrated than in Brimhall’s book “Saudade.” Seaton spent a decade of her life in Brazil living along the Amazon River and Brimhall’s mother grew up in Brazil. Saudade is a word in Portuguese, the official language of Brazil, translating to, “a feeling of deep longing or melancholy.” Brimhall says “Saudade” “was written about her longing for her mother and her mother’s childhood.” Her mother had recently passed away.
Brimhall recently published another book: “Come the slumberless to the Land of Nod,” a reference to both Cain’s exile after he killed Abel and a child’s lullaby.
She said she wrote the book during the time that she was pregnant, and also a trial was going on for the person who murdered a friend of hers was taking place.
“I thought it was interesting that a place could be both a lullaby and a murder scene,” she said.
Brimhall’s work is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and the Dusty Bookshelf. Brimhall lives in Manhattan, Kansas with her son Elliot and the cutest ugly rescue dog, Zeno.
“Fledgling” from “Come the Slumberless to the Land of Nod,” by Traci Brimhall
I scare away rabbits stripping the strawberries
in the garden, ripened ovaries reddening
their mouths. You take down the hanging basket
and show it to our son—a nest, secret as a heart,
throbbing between flowers. Look, but don’t touch,
you instruct our son who has already begun
to reach for the black globes of a new bird’s eyes,
wanting to touch the world. To know it.
Disappointed, you say: Common house finch,
as if even banal miracles aren’t still pink
and blind and heaving with life. When the cat
your ex-wife gave you died, I was grateful.
I’d never seen a man grieve like that
for an animal. I held you like a victory,
embarrassed and relieved that this was how
you loved. To the bone of you. To the meat.
And we want the stricken pleasure of intimacy,
so we risk it. We do. Every day we take down
the basket and prove it to our son. Just look
at its rawness, its tenderness, it’s almost flying.