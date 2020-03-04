When we go to describe “elevated tones” and “absurdism,” the ideas seem difficult. But theater audiences never have any trouble following what is going on in inflated entertainments like Eric Coble’s “Bright Ideas.”
The young audience members in K-State’s attractive new Purple Masque Theatre got the idea right away. These events weren’t being presented as they would happen in real life. Everything in the show was hyperbole — wild overstatement.
It is to director Trace Campbell’s credit that we immediately recognized that what we were watching meant something less dramatic than it seemed on the thrust stage. Less dramatic, and more familiar. “Bright Ideas” is about trendy concepts becoming more influential in the life of the play’s main character.
What a timely business. People will adopt an attractive idea. Devoting themselves to proving it out, they become less and less aware that their exertions are carrying them beyond what was initially just interesting.
Here’s the scheme in “Bright Ideas.” The Bradleys, Genevra (Annelise Mock) and Joshua (Dylan Foster), have a 3-year-old son. They are looking for a preschool for the kid.
Everyone they speak with seems to think one called “Bright Ideas” is the best around. Heck, they are told that “98% of the graduates went on to get into Harvard, Yale and Dartmouth.” How’s that for establishing that we are only dealing with reality at one remove here?
The couple are also told that a human is always just as confident as he or she was on her or his fourth birthday. So how can they quickly get their offspring into the top school? He is first on the waiting list.
They invite the mother of a Bright Ideas student over to eat and try to poison her with a mix of herbs. Ironically, she dies of a heart attack while sitting over her toxic meal.
So her child will go to live with relatives out of town. That creates a place for the Bradley’s kid. But by now, Genevra is disappearing into child promotion fanaticism.
She hires expert coaches to help her son with throwing, speaking and the Arts. When one teacher suggests that the kid is not much interested in playing with dolls, increasingly wild-eyed Genevra arranges to have that teacher withdraw from the school.
Other parents, including one serial father with whom G is having a romance, notice that she is forcing events to favor her son as his significant fourth birthday approaches. Neither the audience nor the increasingly intoxicated Joshua are too surprised when Ma packs a gun for the big birthday party.
All of this is presented as if it were goofy. The ghost voice and then the appearance on stage of the ghost seem in keeping with the general air of the play. There are no children in it — they are spoken to from the stage, but as if they were out in the audience.
Mock also deserves some credit for making the tone of the piece clear. The cast was fine, really. And they had some difficult stuff to do. After having advocated a prize pupil agenda, they then have to assert that it is actually family contact that matters and that they disapprove of Genevra’s exertions.
Technical concerns were well-handled, too. The ribbon curtain inside the house curtain was effective, for example (as designed by Sarah Traylor), though the colors there weren’t as bright as they could have been. Loved the illustrated playing surface. Poison victim Denise (Audrey Burgoon) fell right into that chalked body outline.
Then too, Nixi Swedlund’s practical costumes suited the action while echoing the contemporary habit of dressing down for everything.
Now “Bright Ideas” isn’t a great play — Coble seems sometimes to lose his place and forget lines of development. But the Masque production got some fun out of it and demonstrated that absurd plays about rhinoceroses aren’t always about rhinoceroses, and don’t always have rhinoceroses in them.