America is gripped by a plague of presentism. It is consumed with the idea that only what is happening now matters. Today’s social media trend. This week’s news cycle. This year’s iPhone. This market’s hot sector. In the words of Social Distortion’s song “Reach for the Sky,” “So if you please, take this moment / try if you can to make it last / don’t think about no future / and just forget about the past.”
This constant barrage of information and hourly changing standards for what words, ideas, causes, authors and trends are acceptable has shattered any possibility of tranquility for anyone who makes it their mission to stay on the crest of the wave.
All this has prompted Alan Jacobs to pen “Breaking Bread with the Dead: A Reader’s Guide to a More Tranquil Mind.” His chief concern is that, for the first time in human history, we have ceased caring about what our predecessors thought and did. This creates for us an acontextual world and a people who have no personal density and a narrow temporal bandwidth.
Personal density and temporal bandwidth are two interlocked ideas that Jacobs returns to frequently. Personal density is the ability to stand firm in what you know without being helplessly blown about by every new idea that crosses your path, somewhat like being a rock instead of a leaf during a windstorm. Having a wide temporal bandwidth is part of what enables one to have personal density. Temporal bandwidth is how far into the past and future your sense of “now” extends. The further it goes, the more stable you are.
How do we acquire a wider temporal bandwidth? One of the chief ways, Jacobs argues, is to read old books. To read old books and wrestle with them on their own terms, not as a tool to advance the “now” cause we want. Jacobs, referencing Homer’s “Odyssey,” implores us to give the blood of our attention to the shades of the past. There are thousands of years of learning written down by men and women who sometimes spent their whole lives pursuing it that we have completely forgotten and would do well to remember.
I know what you’re thinking, “but they were racist” or “but they were anti-science” or “but they were whateverphobic.” This is an example of negative selection, as Jacobs points out. Often, when coming to historical figures, we scan over their biography, body of work, and reputation to see if we can find a single flaw, and if we do, out the door they go. So long hater.
Jacobs suggests we use positive selection instead. Look through their work to see if we can find anything admirable and take that. This doesn’t mean we overlook their flaws, but that we realize whatever flaws they had are ones we almost certainly would have if we had been born in the same time and place as them. To quote the author, “none of these figures had the good fortune to be confronted with eloquent proponents of the opposing view.”
There is a hubris of man that has affected every generation but especially our current one, the hubris that everything we think is right. It has never been true in the past, it is certainly not true now. Engaging our ancestors can not only help us look humbly at our own ideas, but also give us new (or rather, old) ones we hadn’t thought of before.
We have more opportunity to plumb the knowledge of our predecessors than at any time in history both because more time is passed but also by virtue of public libraries and the internet. It is a opportunity that has never been more squandered than it is now. I went to high school with a girl who I realized by senior year didn’t even know who George Washington was. I’m sure she wasn’t alone. She graduated.
Jacobs, a professor of the classics, writes in an eloquent and positive tone. He argues passionately for the value of literature in a way that my comparatively neanderthal brain is unable to. This isn’t another attack dog book that seeks to make the authors’ opponents look as ridiculous as possible. He makes a positive case and I’m convinced. I hope you will be too.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.