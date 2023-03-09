“Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America.” by Pekka Hämäläinen. New York: Liveright/Norton, 2022. $40. 571 pp.
This fascinating and important book explores the under-appreciated role of indigenous people in North America from roughly 1500 to 1900. It describes how the actions of various indigenous nations and individuals, sometimes in critical confederation with other groups, influenced the history of European settlements like Jamestown, Boston, the trans-Appalachian frontier, or the Great Plains in ways we never learned in school.
Author Hämäläinen is Rhodes professor of American History at Oxford University and the author of two previous books, “The Comanche Empire” and “Lakota America.” Although this is a fine scholarly book (with 100 pages of footnotes and indices for the serious scholar), the writing is engaging and lucid to any reader with a modicum of basic knowledge of American history.
We learn lots of names of native leaders and nations who have greatly influenced our history in ways that have been largely invisible in most tellings of our history. The author avoids terms like “tribe,”, “warrior,” and “chief,” preferring terms like “nation,” “soldier,” and “leader” or “official” to highlight the parallels with European-American groups, to avoid marginalizing indigenous groups to some exotic “other.”
Hämäläinen upends what we have all been taught about the role of those who were here before the Europeans arrived, as well as outlining the immense complexity and nuance in how the native nations and the colonists interacted. The conventional wisdom has been that the indigenous people were few in number (even fewer due to pandemics from European diseases) and were rather quickly overwhelmed by adventurers and colonists from Britain, France, Spain, and the Netherlands, some of whom brought enslaved Africans as well. Hämäläinen argues, however, that there were always numerous indigenous people, and until the last 200 years or so there were many more of them than there were Euro-Americans. More importantly, the indigenous nations were far more important actors in the history of this country than most of us have realized.
To the author’s credit, neither the Europeans nor the natives are consistently the “good guys” or the “bad guys.” Both perpetrated extreme violence on the other side numerous times, but both also cooperated with the “enemy” groups as strategic allies at other times. Sometimes, especially in early colonial days, the indigenous nations were critical in helping the Europeans to survive. The nuances of these interactions are explored in depth. None of this changes the big picture that the natives were eventually largely exterminated or assimilated, although this history is not one of uninterrupted and unrelenting genocide.
There were some very fundamental differences between indigenous and European Americans, although there was great diversity within each bloc. One of the most significant differences was the view of land. Europeans were territorial, used to claiming and marking boundaries and “using” the land they claimed. Indigenous people wanted land available for hunting and foraging but did not claim territory in the same way the Europeans, especially the English, did.
Native spirituality and sense of being were also tied more fundamentally to the natural world than it was for the Europeans. Indigenous people provided much assistance to the early European settlers about how to interact with this natural world that was so different from their previous homes.
All of the wars up until 1890 involved indigenous people much more than we have been led to believe. The Seven Years (French and Indian) War, the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, and even the Civil War all involved critical but shifting alliances of Euro-Americans with various native nations. The Iroquois Confederation, Comanche Empire, Cherokees, Lakotas, and other native nations and alliances allied themselves with settlers when it was expedient to them and fought them brutally when it was not. We also learn of numerous other conflicts most of us have never heard of, such as Metacom’s War or King Philip’s War.
The one minor complaint I have about this book involves the illustrations. There are numerous useful maps and old drawings. However, they are too small to read the fine print and old lines. If these are to be included, and they should be, they need to be larger.
I found myself thinking of parallel intents of this book to other recent projects designed to educate us about the huge influence of other under-examined groups in our history. Just as works like the “1619 Project” explore the widespread contributions of African Americans to the broader “American” culture and history, so does Hämäläinen’s book bring the indigenous perspective into sharp focus. This deserves to be widely read and appreciated.