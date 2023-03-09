Native American - Repatriations
Leola One Feather, left, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, observes as John Willis photographs Native American artifacts on July 19, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts.

 Photo by Associated Press

“Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America.” by Pekka Hämäläinen. New York: Liveright/Norton, 2022. $40. 571 pp.

This fascinating and important book explores the under-appreciated role of indigenous people in North America from roughly 1500 to 1900. It describes how the actions of various indigenous nations and individuals, sometimes in critical confederation with other groups, influenced the history of European settlements like Jamestown, Boston, the trans-Appalachian frontier, or the Great Plains in ways we never learned in school.

