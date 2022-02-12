I was enamored of Daniel Boone as a young boy. Having lived in Kentucky for part of my childhood, I can remember visiting several sites related to his life in the central part of that state. I outgrew the desire to wear a coonskin hat like Fess Parker wore on the television show, but I have never lost my fascination with his life and the legend he carved for himself on the wild frontier of America in the late 18th century.
Daniel Boone has not lacked for biographers, and now we have a new biography: “Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier,” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin. They are the authors of the best-selling books “Valley Forge,” “The Heart of Everything That Is,” and “Halsey’s Typhoon.” The title is fitting — a bloody fight it was as the authors describe time and time again.
The book begins on a frightful note, with a graphic depiction of the horrific killing of Boone’s oldest son, 16-year-old James, and another young boy, Henry Russell, after being tortured on the frozen rubble beneath the Cumberland Mountain’s shadow line. Shawnee warriors slowly tore their fingernails and toenails off before finally killing them.
The setting of Blood and Treasure is America’s “First Frontier,” the land to the west of the Appalachian Mountains, and the guide to this historical narrative is the colonies’ first and arguably greatest pathfinder, Daniel Boone. To tell his story, the authors also tell the story of the frontier in the late colonial and revolutionary period. Colonists anxious to settle the land beyond the Appalachians, what is today Kentucky and Tennessee, began to migrate to the new lands occupied by hunting parties of Native American tribes and claimed by France. A series of bloody conflicts against the Indians and the French ensued, and finally a revolution against Great Britain was fought.
Daniel Boone’s story begins in Pennsylvania with his birth and early childhood. His family soon left for Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley and then eventually moved to the Yadkin River valley of North Carolina. By this time, the young Boone was an accomplished tracker, hunter and woodsman. The authors describe in great detail Boone’s “long hunts” that took him away from his wife Rebecca and children for months at a time. He began to hear rumors of lands rich in game and resources west of the Appalachians — Kanta-ke as the Indians called it.
Boone decides to explore what he calls “Kentucky,” and he leads a small party of hunters and trappers through the Cumberland Gap; he returns convinced that Kentucky is land worth leaving North Carolina for. He leads other groups of colonists through the Appalachians over the course of several years to the settlement that bore his name, Boonesboro in central Kentucky, just southeast of present-day Lexington.
There are three interconnected stories that the authors present in this book. First is the biographical story of Boone’ life, a life of hardship, conflict and accomplishment. Another story is the westward expansion of the frontier by examining what was taking place in the colonies from the 1750s through the American Revolution — the importance of the river transportation networks, the formidable barrier of the Appalachians, the rivalries and conflicts between Native American tribes, and the power politics of the France and Great Britain that were being played in North America.
Another story is that of the Native American tribes in the territory of what is now Ohio, the Delaware, Shawnee, Mingo, Wyandot and Miami, and in what is now eastern Tennessee and north Georgia, the Cherokee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw. These scattered tribes’ brutal wars with each other were bloody. Their migrations were so frequent and far ranging that they were, in reality, no more native to these lands than the white settlers that soon arrived in the region.
The last story is the importance of the western frontier beyond the Appalachians in protecting the western flank of the colonies from British and allied Indian forces during the Revolutionary War. Boone played a crucial role in the campaigns of Gen. George Rogers Clark, the commander of the Kentucky militia, serving as a subordinate commander, advisor, and scout due to his knowledge of the territory and its Indian tribes.
The authors manage to convey the common thread to all these stories in vivid prose that accurately describes the emotion and violence of both sides, so this book is not for the faint hearted. The violence and brutality that were a daily threat to both the settlers and Indians did not end until the Indian tribes were forced out of the region. Thousands were killed on both sides in attacks by the Indians on isolated settlements or farms and then by the settlers or militias in revenge attacks on Indian settlements. Torture, scalping, dismemberment and kidnapping were the risks that every settler lived with. No quarter was given on either side to women, children and the elderly.
Blood and Treasure is clear about the human cost of American expansion beyond the Appalachians; the invasion of white settlers across the Appalachians began a slow-motion subjugation for many Native peoples that lasted over a century as Manifest Destiny prevailed in what turned out to be an unequal struggle.
Boone was never able to realize his dream of living out his life with his family in Kentucky, the land he had sacrificed so much for to settle and hold. He gradually lost most of his lands to other claimants, and, in the end, faced so much debt that he finally packed up his wife and followed his sons further west to lands in present-day Missouri. During his lifetime, Kentuckians never recognized Boone as a heroic pioneer responsible for having the vision, determination, and courage to settle the state. The authors, however, set the record straight in Blood and Treasure.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.