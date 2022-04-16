In the American popular consciousness, the history of Europe can be boiled down to two world wars where Germany was the bad guy and we saved the day. Discussion of anything European prior to World War 1 draws either a blank stare, something about Napoleon, or maybe asking when the Crusades were. Since we know Germany as the bad guy then, I would guess most Americans assume Germany was always the bad guy until recently when suddenly it wasn’t.
Interestingly, prior to the outbreak of the First World War, Germany was, by the standards of the day, a fairly liberal, industrialized country. Yes, it had a Kaiser, but everyone had a king back then. It had an elected congress with actual, though limited, powers. It had a constitution. What went wrong?
Of note when discussing Germany is how new this idea of Germany is. Prior to 1871, practically yesterday in the world of European history, what we know as Germany was a collection of 39 states that sort-of got along and more-or-less spoke the same language. They would fight wars together against outsiders (mostly the French) but were not a unified nation.
This all changed with the coming of Otto von Bismarck, possibly the most important German statesman in history, depending on how you define the term. The Prussian junker developed an addiction early in his adulthood to the intrigue of backroom deals and sweaty hustling of bareknuckle politics. His goal was a unified Germany with Prussia at the helm.
What follows is a story of constitutions, strikes, manipulations, conniving politicians and a loose cannon Kaiser masterfully told by Katja Hoyer in “Blood and Iron.”
“Blood and Iron” keeps an excellent pace, spending enough time on each step of the narrative to tell the story without getting lost in the swamp. Hoyer even manages to summarize the First World War in six pages, which I don’t know if I’ve ever seen done before.
The narrative can be nicely divided into two eras: the Bismarck years and the Wilhelm II years. The first was dominated by a genius, if amoral, political mind who knew when to compromise and when to press in. Kaiser Wilhelm I, the grandfather of Wilhelm II, once remarked it was “hard to be king under Bismarck.”
The second era was dominated by his opposite: an egocentric Kaiser who, like our former president, current president, current vice president and current Pope, had a habit of saying things off script that his handlers then had to “clarify.” One particularly tone-deaf speech of his to a group of departing soldiers is the reason British and American propaganda referred to the Germans as “Huns” for the duration of the First World War.
In one particularly buffoonish episode, after a series of scandals had scoured the Kaiser’s previously unassailable self-confidence, a portly army general decided to lighten the mood of a hunting party by donning a pink tutu and doing some impromptu ballet. It elicited great amusement until, mid performance, he promptly fell over dead from a heart attack and the gathered party had to hastily remove the tutu and dress him before the press found out. This moment was symbolic of Wilhelm II’s reign in general.
Aside from how well the narrative is woven together and paced, I applaud Hoyer for managing to keep things in perspective. Too often modern histories are written seemingly with the intention of scolding the past to console the present on its moral superiority.
There are several instances in these pages where Hoyer is able to look at a past event and help us think about it in the way the people back then would have. She will note what our modern liberal knee-jerk reaction is and rebuke it, reminding us for example that very few Europeans in the mid-1800s, be they rich or poor, had any problem with monarchical rule. History is best read when we allow it to expand our thinking instead of cynically wielding it as a beating stick for our political program of the day.
I highly recommend “Blood and Iron” for its tale of political intrigue, social revolution, and on-the-fly nation building.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.