Most dancers are fortunate to have solo careers or to perform with dance companies. Dance is one of the most disciplined, creative and beautiful art forms. Once a commitment is made to devote one’s life to dancing, all else becomes secondary. It’s important for each dancer to get the attention she deserves. This has not always been the case for Black dancers, Native American dancers, and other performing artists of color.
For what seemed like centuries, Black girls who shared a passion for ballet lessons were often discouraged from further pursuing a career in ballet. Ballet companies, unfortunately, were snobbish and guilty of discrimination. There wasn’t a “place” for people of color in dance companies that remained traditionally “white.” Fortunately, thanks to the determination and courage of Misty Copeland and other dancers who wanted their voices heard, more Black dancers today can be seen gracing the stage with their own versions of “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Firebird,” “The Wizard of Oz” (or “The Wiz”), “The Lion King” and many different choreographed numbers.
Copeland, who became the first female African-American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, has taken great care in researching and writing “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy.” Remarkably reinforced by lovely illustrations from Selena Barnes, an African-American with a Ghanian background, this inspirational book will please any young girl who has the desire to study dance and become a proud and accomplished dancer.
One doesn’t have to be a dancer to learn about the cultural history of the 27 dancers Copeland has put in the spotlight in this wonderful and boldly written book. Keep in mind that this list of 27 dancers is not comprehensive for there are many other dancers, past and present, that have inspired and continue to inspire Copeland along her journey to find herself and where she belongs in the world of dance. This list is personal to her journey and hopefully a starting point for others to begin doing their own research. Her book is, as she states, “my bow to these amazing dancers.”
Copeland was only 17 when she first saw Lauren Anderson on the cover of Dance Magazine in 1999. “It was an anomaly to see her beauty in all its glory representing the very white and exclusive ballet world,” Copeland explains. In writing about Anderson and other Black heroines of ballet, Copeland’s mission is to bring awareness of the contributions of every Black ballerina. She also gives readers a sense of the rich histories of those who might not be documented in ballet history books, yet whose careers and legacies are no less valuable, intriguing, moving, and spiritually uplifting.
Anderson was the first Black ballerina to dance the lead in “Swan Lake” with the Houston Ballet. She passed the torch to Copeland when Misty was the first Black ballerina to dance the lead in “Swan Lake” with the American Ballet Theatre. Sadly, Anderson’s groundbreaking success was not universally recognized. Like so many other Black dancers, she was the target of racial remarks and received death threats. Several members of the Houston Ballet did what they could to shield her from discrimination. Anderson remained steadfast and persevered. Her love of her culture and the dance never went unnoticed. When discussing the dance, Anderson says: “What’s wonderful about being a ballerina is being able to tell a story without saying a single word.”
Another highlighted dancer in Copeland’s book is Aesha Ash, who almost relinquished her passion for dancing until she created her own second act. In 2011, she created the Swan Dreams Project. Through this project, she incorporated ballet and photography as a means to combat stereotypes and the objectification of Black women in ballet. Furthermore, to this day Ash continues to encourage dance want-to-be’s to follow their dream bravely and with pride.
Marian Cuyjet, of West African, British, and Native American ancestry, possessed a fair complexion, which was a plus, something that worked in her favor. Yet she still faced drawbacks. After Cuyjet gained admission to the Littlefield Ballet School (which later became the Philadelphia Ballet), some of her Black friends came to watch her perform. School officials asked her to leave and not return. But, she carried on and taught so many other dancers, who, in their turn, taught future generations such as Judith Jamison, Delores Brown and Joan Myers Brown, helping aspiring ballerinas to change the world.
Erica Lall once commented: “There’s nothing like being onstage; feeling the notes from the orchestra penetrate my soul and hearing the crowd roar in appreciation creates the most compelling attraction to this difficult career.” Lall attended a two-week workshop at Dance Theatre of Harlem where she was finally able to wear tights and pointe shoes that matched her skin tone.
At the American Ballet Theatre Lall danced “The Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake.” She also performed with Houston Ballet in several productions, including seven seasons of “The Nutcracker.” Raised in Cypress, Texas, her mother originated from Jamaica and her father from Trinidad. In addition, Lall studied tap, jazz, hip-hop and contemporary dance before joining Houston Ballet’s Ben Stevenson Academy when she was only 9.
Copeland didn’t hear the name of Anne Benna Sims until after Misty had been promoted to soloist in 2007. In 1978, Sims became the first Black ballerina to be a member of the American Ballet Theatre. The ABT was founded in 1939 and, surprisingly, didn’t see its first Black ballerina for almost 40 years. Sims, too, had been denied her own rights for inclusion into the dance kingdom. Prior to becoming a successful performer, Sims was informed that she was not the right “type” for the Harkness House for Ballet Arts, a company where she eventually gained preliminary acceptance.
She departed that company for Les Grands Ballets Canadians in Montreal, Canada, where she was a member of the corps de ballet. Sims also faced discrimination, but was strong in her activism with the dance. Later, following rave reviews for her turn in “Ballet On Broadway,” a ballet produced by actor Dustin Hoffman, Sims auditioned for the American Ballet Theatre and was offered a corps de ballet contract.
Victoria Rowell has been said to have proclaimed that “Ballet is my permanent address.” Raised in foster care for the majority of her life, it was her foster parents who encouraged her desire to dance. “The ballet,” she quipped, “was more than the barre. It was more than the plie. It was a lifeline.” Rowell danced with The American Ballet Theatre II, where she also was the only Black ballerina. And she was famous as a mentor to Copeland.
Everything about Copeland’s book is a treasure worth reading again and again. Not all 27 dancers could be discussed in this review, but be assured that all 27 have been given much credit for their talent, skill, tenacious spirit, and beauty.
Speaking of beauty, I couldn’t disregard the illustration of “The Dancer” en pointe, an outline that contained all of the copyright information on the title page. It is so cleverly mastered. Indeed, Copeland and her book are both masters in their own right. Congratulations to her and all dancers who will keep this art in motion for years and years to come.
A resident of New York City, Copeland is also the author of “Life in Motion” and “Bunheads.” She has been the recipient of the Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Arts and was inducted into the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer living in Winfield.