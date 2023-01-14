Most dancers are fortunate to have solo careers or to perform with dance companies. Dance is one of the most disciplined, creative and beautiful art forms. Once a commitment is made to devote one’s life to dancing, all else becomes secondary. It’s important for each dancer to get the attention she deserves. This has not always been the case for Black dancers, Native American dancers, and other performing artists of color.

For what seemed like centuries, Black girls who shared a passion for ballet lessons were often discouraged from further pursuing a career in ballet. Ballet companies, unfortunately, were snobbish and guilty of discrimination. There wasn’t a “place” for people of color in dance companies that remained traditionally “white.” Fortunately, thanks to the determination and courage of Misty Copeland and other dancers who wanted their voices heard, more Black dancers today can be seen gracing the stage with their own versions of “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Firebird,” “The Wizard of Oz” (or “The Wiz”), “The Lion King” and many different choreographed numbers.

