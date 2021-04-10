“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” recently topped the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list only a few weeks after its publication. Bill Gates — co-founder of Microsoft and of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — has previously addressed such major global issues as poverty, disease and pandemics. In this volume, he tackles the greatest threat facing our planet today and in the next few decades.
Gates is quick to admit that he is late to the debate on climate change. He attempts to lay out a comprehensive analysis of the challenges, declare a meaningful goal, and identify obstacles, solutions, opportunities and needed breakthroughs. The goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. Right now, we pour 51 billion tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the earth’s atmosphere every year — carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and others. Gates is optimistic we can achieve the shift to zero, but only if we address a wide range of issues in effective ways. One tool he offers for this analysis is what he calls the “Green Premium” — the cost of green (non-GHG) alternatives compared to current GHG-producing practices. Solar and wind power, he argues, are quickly becoming competitive with coal and oil, but the green premiums in other areas, such as cement and plastics, remain more intractable. He identifies areas where inventive and innovative breakthroughs will be needed to reduce those differences.
Gates breaks the problems into five categories, with a chapter devoted to each: How we plug in, how we make things, how we grow things, how we get around, and how we keep cool and warm. He indicates how much each contributes to the 51 billion tons, what the challenges are, and how he believes we should go about addressing each. Given the complexity of the subject matter, his writing is remarkably accessible to the general reader. I found the book informative, engaging and refreshing in its analytical approach.
Not everyone is so positive on the book. In a recent New York Times review, Bill McKibben criticizes Gates for not being current on advances in wind and solar technology and for not giving enough attention to political impediments. McKibben is a leading and longtime warrior in the battles against climate change and author of the recent book, “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?”
A major issue between Gates and McKibben appears to be the relative importance of 2030 and 2050 as target dates. Gates argues that getting to zero by 2050 should be the priority and that short-term attempts to reduce carbon emissions, for instance by replacing coal with lower-carbon natural gas, would be counter-productive. McKibben asserts that the current decade is crucial and seems to be concerned that Gates’ approach will lose some of the needed urgency for action.
Gates does talk a lot about politics, policy and the need for government involvement in effecting necessary change. He does not, however, discuss climate change deniers or other foes who would need to be overcome to reach net zero. That seems to be the basis for McKibben’s claim that Gates should pay more attention to politics.
I do think that Gates’ book is an important contribution, especially in its potential to draw a wider set of readers into serious thinking about these pressing issues. If it engenders debate on the sorts of questions McKibben raises, all the better.
Both books are available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and former Associate Provost for International Programs at Kansas State University.