Dale Chihuly’s 1996 sculpture “Chandelier” lights up on a recent night at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art in Manhattan. After being closed for four months, the museum will reopen to the public Tuesday.
Kent Smith, the new director of the K-State’s Beach Museum of Art, looks over artwork during a tour April 27. Smith said he is looking forward to having people back in the galleries because he thinks art has the greatest impact up close. “So much of art is interactive, even if it’s just passive in looking,” Smith said.
Kent Smith has been director of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art in Manhattan since March 1. Being new to town, Smith said the museum’s closure due to water damage offered a good opportunity for him to get out into the community and start building relationships.
A cast bronze sculpture of Shiva as Lord of Dance (Nataraja) is in the “Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India” exhibition by David Lebrun at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art in Manhattan.
After roughly four months of closure, the Beach Museum is opening its doors to the public again.
The museum on the K-State campus is ready to welcome visitors again, with its official reopening scheduled for Tuesday. New director Kent Smith, who started in the position March 1, said he is excited to see people in the space for the first time.
“It’ll be incredible,” he said.
In December, a sprinkler line in a vestibule on the Beach’s second floor froze and burst, flooding portions of that area and running down the stairs to the museum’s lobby. The damage required replacing sheet rock, carpet, ceiling tiles and office furniture.
“A simple little crack in a sprinkler line can do a lot of damage,” Smith said.
Fortunately, the leak’s location did not damage any of the art in the museum’s collection. Smith said because the majority of the collection consists of paintings, water damage could have caused massive loss to the collection.
“Should that have happened over top of a storage vault, the damage could have been very catastrophic, because none of those things could ever be replaced,” he said.
They also took advantage of the time to finish a couple other projects, including replacing a cracked window and cleaning the large glass Chihuly piece that hangs over the stairwell for the first time in around a decade.
Staff members moved back into the building in late April although some had been working in the UMB Theater on the museum’s second floor.
Being new to town, Smith said the closure did offer a good opportunity to get out into the community and start building relationships immediately. During the closure, the museum partner with the Flint Hills Discovery Center, Manhattan Town Center and MHK Play Studio for programs. Smith said community support was crucial to remaining active during the last few months.
“(There were) great partnerships across the community, which we’re certainly appreciative of and hope we brought people to their institutions and can reciprocate whenever need,” he said.
The museum also had many existing digital resources like virtual exhibitions and its Beach Buddies program to keep some sort of programming running. Smith said many of these came about during the pandemic, which served as a lesson in how to adapt.
“We knew what to do when we were closed,” Smith said.
The museum put the exhibitions that had been in place back up in the galleries with no changes to original closing dates. Opening dates for future exhibitions also have not changed.
Smith said it was disappointing that the museum was closed for essentially an entire semester, so some students didn’t get a chance to see some of the exhibitions.
“You hate to think about the opportunity they might have missed,” he said. “We hope they find their way back.”
Smith said he is looking forward to having people back in the galleries because he thinks art has the greatest impact up close.
“So much of art is interactive, even if it’s just passive in looking,” he said.