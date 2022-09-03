Rejoice! Our times are intolerable.
These words begin an essay featured in an exhibition currently on display at the Beach Museum of Art, part of a piece by Jenny Holzer with words meant to spark conversation.
“Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism,” open at the Beach Museum of Art until Dec. 16, highlights female artists, some of whom were active in the feminist movement of the time, while others might have just supported other female artists.
“I think a lot of people are afraid of the topic of feminism because they don’t quite understand,” said Theresa Ketterer, a Beach Museum registrar and collections specialist who curated the exhibition.
Second-wave feminism was a movement that lasted from the 1960s to the 1980s. Building on the first wave of feminism, which focused on voting rights and property rights, the central messages of the second wave expanded issues to include domesticity and family, the workplace, and reproductive rights.
The piece by Holzer is a central feature in the exhibition and features reproductions of posters Holzer put up around New York City in 1979 with statements from previously published works about various political issues, including women’s rights and gun violence.
“She wanted people to read them and be inflamed,” Ketterer said. “They’re meant to make you feel uncomfortable and you have to explore with other people why.”
Ketterer proposed the exhibition in 2020 and said the topics in the essays have only become more relevant to the political climate of today, such as the recent abortion vote in Kansas.
“It seemed like a topic that was very relevant to the social movements already going on and it’s only gotten more significant,” she said. “There was no way we could’ve known the political situation.”
Another of Ketterer’s favorite pieces in the exhibition is a print by Caroline Thorington. Thorington made the piece when she was pregnant. She was a graduate student at K-State at the time and a fellow student encouraged her to make something about her pregnancy.
Ketterer said she likes it because of its raw portrayal of a pregnant body. She said pregnancy is rarely depicted in art, especially in such an honest way.
“It’s very much a woman depicting a woman,” Ketterer said. “There’s no air of beauty or deception about what she looks like, it’s just her being her...It’s so unusual to see a painting or print that shows us as we are.”
The exhibition also features a piece by artist Lee Krasner. Krasner created “Embrace” as a commission for the 1976 Olympics. The commission was an honor for any artist, but especially because Krasner was often overshadowed by her husband, painter Jackson Pollock. The two had a tumultuous relationship, and their art sometimes became part of this.
“When she got mad at Jackson Pollock, she would start tearing up his art to make her own collages,” Ketterer said.
In selecting pieces for the exhibit, Ketterer made a point to choose female artists who were known in their own right, rather than because of their connection to someone else. Krasner, for example, was associated with her famous husband but was also a respected artist herself.
Ketterer said she proposed the exhibition because she felt the museum had not hosted an exhibition specifically focusing on women artists. They had highlighted other groups, such as African-American artists and Asian artists, but she wanted to shine a light on women artists in particular as well. These have been part of the series “Voices,” and in keeping with that theme, Ketterer viewed it as an opportunity to explore yet another perspective.
“There’s so many more voices that need to be heard,” Ketterer said.