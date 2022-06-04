This summer, kids in Manhattan won’t have to travel far for a trip to the ocean.
“Salt Air,” open at the Beach Museum of Art until Oct. 1, dives into all aspects of beach life, from the landscape to the waves to the wildlife that lives inside. Associate curator of education Kathrine Schlageck said the exhibit is a chance to bring sea life to people who might never have experienced it.
“You may not be able to go to a place, but artwork allows you to experience that,” she said.
“Salt Air” is inspired by Manhattan Public Library’s summer reading program theme, “Oceans of Possibility.” The structure is partially inspired by last year’s exhibition, “Two by Two,” which featured pairs of depictions of the same animal. For “Salt Air,” Schlageck paired pieces that portrayed similar aspects of ocean or beach life, like rocky coastlines, sand, waves or animal life.
While Kansas is hundreds and hundreds of miles from any ocean, it was underwater in prehistoric times, and Schlageck said that can become part of the educational discussion around the exhibit. She said the landscape even has elements that are reminiscent of those in Kansas.
“You have this long horizontal space with lots of sky and flat land,” Schlageck said. “That’s kind of what you get here.”
Two images near the entrance of the exhibit show abstract versions of the animal life that lives under the sea. “Tropiquarical” by Diane Balsley shows fish, eels and underwater plants weaving between blocks of color. It partners with “Under the Sea” by Lydia Victoriano Aseneta, where things like a seahorse and coral are depicted using splashes of paint and rough outlines.
“Unless you have been scuba diving, you don’t have that knowledge that the colors underneath the ocean are so fantastic,” Schlageck said.
One lithograph by Richard Florsheim portrays more beach wildlife — seabirds perching along the shoreline.
“Not only is he capturing the sea birds on the rocks but also this reflection in the harbor,” Schlageck said.
A piece by William James John Brown, who had been a visiting artist at K-State from Scotland, evokes waves breaking on the beach in pottery.
“You can kind of feel your toes in there,” Schlageck said. “It looks just like the sea foam.”
Another set represents sand, including images of seaside dunes and a cup that Schlageck reminded her of an oil spill washing up on the shore.
“You would get different colored layers,” she said. “They would make these striped patterns at the edge of the beach.”
The Beach Museum has planned several activities throughout the summer for youth in the area, including a class with a boat float challenge, making models of the sea floor, and “sailor’s valentines” using seashells.
Schlageck grew up on the coasts and said she’s looking forward to sharing her experience with students in these classes.
“That is the one thing I miss being in Kansas is the beach,” she said.
Schlageck said displaying multiple depictions of the same thing, as in “Salt Air,” demonstrates to kids how different eyes might see things in a new way.
“Introducing multiple perspectives is always important,” Schlageck said. “We could all see things in a different way. That ties into the power of art to show people that there are different ways to look at the world.”
The virtual exhibition of “Salt Air” is also available at beach.k-state.edu.