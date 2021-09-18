Juan Manuel Santos served as president of Colombia from 2010 to 2018. In 2016, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring to an end the half-century of guerrilla warfare his country had suffered. “The Battle for Peace” is his story of that struggle before, during and after his presidency.
With an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and graduate studies at London School of Economics, Harvard, and Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Santos was a leading Colombian journalist before entering government. Prior to becoming president, he served as Minister of Foreign Trade, Minister of Finance and Public Credit, and Minister of National Defense.
Santos delivered a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University on Feb. 4, 2020. His topic was “From Hawk to Dove,” explaining the relationship between his aggressive military actions against the guerrillas as defense minister and his seeking a negotiated peace with them as president. People who attended that lecture will recognize that theme and others in this book.
Santos notes that Colombia has known recurrent violence throughout its two centuries of independence but that internal warfare has been almost continuous for the last five decades. The “World’s Oldest Guerrilla Army” referenced in the book’s subtitle is the Fuerzas Armadas Revolutionarias de Colombia (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), better known by its acronym: FARC, created in the early 1960s. Colombian author and Nobel Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez portrayed this seemingly endless conflict in his novel, “Cien anos de solidad” (A Hundred Years of Solitude).
When Santos became president, he declared his willingness to engage in dialogue with the rebels. This had both good and bad consequences. On the negative side, outgoing President Alvaro Uribe Velez, whom Santos had served as Defense Minister, regarded this openness to dialogue as traitorous and became one of the most prominent and vocal critics of the peace process and the Santos presidency.
On the other hand, the opening drew a positive response from the FARC. Initial discussions were held in secret to establish ground rules for negotiations, which took place in Havana. After six years of preliminary talks and negotiations, the final peace agreement was agreed to and signed Sept. 26, 2016, then submitted to a popular plebiscite a week later, on Oct. 2. Much to the surprise of Santos (and, seemingly, everyone else), the “no” votes narrowly edged out the “yeses.” The Santos government then entered into discussions with the opponents of the agreement, identified a lengthy list of objections and concerns, and responded to almost all of them by amending the agreement. The revised document was not resubmitted to a plebiscite but given overwhelming support by the country’s Congress.
This brief summary cannot do justice to the complexities of the peace process. Santos provides a detailed account of the negotiating framework, issues, participants, priorities and strategies, and roles played by representatives from other countries. He interrupts his narrative at six points to reflect on lessons learned from this peace-making experience, including the importance of making allies out of enemies, securing international support for the peace process, and keeping victims and their rights at the center of the intended outcome.
This is a remarkable story that deserves to be told, and Santos tells it well. The writing is clear and in places very moving. The cast of characters is rather large for readers not familiar with Colombian history and politics, but the lessons to be gained from this case of ending internal war are no doubt applicable to conflicts elsewhere.
Though this peace process ended with FARC giving up its arms, converting its movement into a political party, and gaining legislative representation, it did not end all internal strife. Some FARC dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN, another guerrilla movement), and right-wing paramilitary groups continue to engage in violent activities. None of this should detract from the heroic accomplishments of Santos, his government, his FARC adversaries and the many others who worked for six years to bring about significant change in Colombia.
William L. Richter is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and former Associate Provost for International Programs at Kansas State University.