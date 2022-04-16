Seana Balman said she almost tried to discourage her son, Wyatt, from becoming a high school swimmer.
“I knew he was really focused academically, and I knew how intense (swimming) was and how hard it was,” Seana said. “But he was determined, and then our other kids got interested in it.”
That interest crept its way to Seana and John Balman, her husband. Wyatt became a swimmer his freshman year, and later recommended that his father try swimming to relieve pain from arthritis. A 2018 Manhattan High School graduate and captain of the MHS swim team, Wyatt got his whole family into swimming through his enthusiasm for it.
“He loved it so much,” John Balman said. “He initially hated it, because he wasn’t that good of a swimmer, but then he got to enjoy that feeling of flying.”
Adam Crossen, head swim coach at Soka University of America near San Diego, California, said he first got to know Wyatt during his senior year at MHS.
“You could just hear his enthusiasm for swimming and different things over the phone,” Crossen said. “I did a home visit with him and his family and came away even more impressed.”
Wyatt chose to attend Soka University, and Crossen said the freshman from Kansas was “a ball of energy.”
“I think it’s a little different if you’re not used to that, but I certainly appreciated it,” Crossen said. “There were times at 6:30 in the morning where it was a lot.”
In addition to swimming, Wyatt enjoyed acting and performing on stage. Crossen said Wyatt loved singing the National Anthem at swim meets, and they still play a recording of his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before every home meet.
“The sad part is that I didn’t get two more years to see where he could’ve kept going,” Crossen said. “But he loved to swim.”
Wyatt Balman died Oct. 13, 2020, while swimming laps at the Wamego Aquatics Center. He was 20 years old. He didn’t know he had a pre-existing medical condition that can cause a person to faint; by the time he was pulled above water, he had drowned. The Wamego city government later paid a $350,000 settlement to the Balman family and updated the aquatics center’s safety policies following a wrongful death suit last fall.
A big part of the Balman’s lives is their Catholic faith. Seana Balman said she’s “still not talking to God yet.”
“I struggle with the idea of someone being omnipotent, but needing someone,” Seana said. “Here, I’m a weak, fallible human, and you take this away from me? That doesn’t really make sense to me. I even remember saying to Wyatt, ‘Hey, just skip today, just stay home,’ but he was determined.”
LACKING A PROPER
FACILITY
As they prepared for Wyatt’s funeral, the Balmans found themselves trying to decide how to honor their son. When discussing what to do about donations in Wyatt’s name, John Balman said he talked to some friends who had floated the idea of a new municipal aquatics center. That’s when he decided to start a fund to go toward a new indoor swimming facility for Manhattan.
“I just intended to memorialize him,” John said. “I’m not really looking to name a building the Wyatt Balman Aquatics Center, though.”
John Balman said the idea for an indoor aquatics facility in Manhattan isn’t new, but it gained more traction following Wyatt’s death in October of 2020, and the closure of the K-State Natatorium just four months later in February 2021. The 47-year-old building, which opened in 1975, needed $4 million in maintenance and repairs, according to university officials. The Natatorium had been closed for much of the pandemic because of ventilation-related concerns.
Alex Brown, head MHS swim coach, said the Natatorium was not a community facility, as it was intended to be used by KSU students, faculty, and alumni who purchased memberships. He said it was great for hosting swim meets, as it sported seven full lanes and a diving well.
“We used to have the biggest swim program in the state,” Brown said. “During the COVID year (2020), I had 110 kids try out between the boys’ and girls’ teams. That’s a split of 50 boys and 60 girls.”
This year, Brown said the number of students trying out for MHS Swim is “in the low 30s for each team.”
“We’re definitely seeing an impact on numbers of swimmers,” Brown said. “The lower the number means less depth on the competition side, and we really did well with that in the past.”
MHS swimmers are now utilizing the four-lane lap pool inside Genesis Health Club for practice. Brown said it’s working well for now, but limited space and equipment are constant struggles. He said his ideal facility for Manhattan would be something with eight lanes for competition, along with an extended diving well and a warm water section for more leisurely swimmers.
“Topeka, Lawrence, Lenexa, they all have that, and we’re not even looking for something as big as what those cities have,” Brown said.
Keith Birnbaum, assistant MHS swim coach and president of the K-State swim and dive club, conducted a study during his KSU graduate fellowship in the 2020-21 school year to analyze data surrounding year-round aquatic facilities. He sourced his data from the website SwimmersGuide.com, as well as the U.S. Census Bureau, to create a list of every municipality in America that had both an indoor aquatics center and a population of at least 50,000.
“I manually checked every single city on my list, which was 780 cities in total, to see if they had a year-round public pool either in their city or within 15 minutes of the city center,” Birnbaum said. “I found that 22 cities did not have an indoor space, and Manhattan is one of them.”
NOT JUST ANOTHER POOL
The Manhattan Aquatics Center steering committee will present its ideas for a new facility during the city commission meeting May 17. John Balman said the main question he’s heard from residents — and among members of the steering committee he’s part of — is why the city needs another pool.
“Someone in a meeting replied, ‘It’s not a pool,’” John said. “‘It’s going to be an indoor aquatics center, there’s some differences.’”
Birnbaum said while conducting his study, he emailed the officials in other cities that didn’t have indoor aquatics facilities as to why. He said they all told him it was mostly a financial issue.
“They’re not cheap by any means, and facilities like this don’t turn a profit,” Birnbaum said, “but I think the value really comes not from money directly generated by it, but by the economic activity surrounding it.”
Brown said while Genesis is a nice club, it is more expensive to use its services and has limited space for the various community swim groups. He said swim lessons last summer “were booked instantly.”
“Families have done it at the Natatorium for decades,” Brown said, “and now that’s gone. Swim lessons are a pretty important thing families want for their kids.”
Along with lessons and athletic competitions, John Balman said an indoor aquatics facility could also host year-round activities like synchronized swimming, as well as physical therapy uses by community medical centers. First responders also could conduct water rescue training sessions indoors, and Balman said something Wyatt would’ve wanted from any new aquatics center would be lifeguard training in addition to public swim lessons and competitions.
Crossen said Soka University renamed one of its swim meets to the Wyatt Balman Invitational, and also created the Wyatt Balman Award to honor the Manhattan swimmer’s legacy. The award, which consists of a pyramid-shaped sculpture featuring a photo of Wyatt in the water, now sits on the Balman family’s mantle.
John Balman said one time during a trip for work last year, he felt “haunted” by Wyatt’s presence while trying to swim laps and had to exit the water. Now, he feels inspired by his son’s memory whenever he goes for a swim.
“Tomorrow is a gift, and now our tomorrows have Wyatt in a transformed way,” John said.
Juliet Balman, 17, said she always feels better after a swim. A member of the MHS swim team, she said she feels like her brother is now her mental coach.
“He’s an inspiration, for sure” Juliet said. “I’ll hear his voice sometimes, like, pushing me to do better.”