As the sun set and warm summer air enveloped the crowd, people danced and let loose at the first concert of Arts in the Park on Friday.
It wasn’t just a typical summer night in Manhattan. It was a return to normalcy for some. Brothers of Brass, a New Orleans-style brass band based in Denver, provided the entertainment for Friday’s festivities, which attracted hundreds of families, dog owners, couples and other Manhattanites. City officials estimated 300 to 400 people attended Friday’s concert at City Park.
“Doing great. Glad to be out, back to normal,” said Osbourne Ferguson, a Manhattan resident. He brought his dog, Snowflake, out to the concert.
“She’s excited to be out as well,” Ferguson said.
Children danced, played and scurried about the Larry Norvell Band Shell as Brothers of Brass played their own music and even familiar songs, like The Jackson 5’s “ABC.” Band members carried out the tunes while playing their horns and drums.
One of the founding band members, Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad, passed away suddenly in May. City public information officer Vivienne Uccello said she was glad the band was still able to make the concert and hoped it was valuable for them.
“I thought the music was amazing,” Uccello said. “It was wonderful to see people of all ages turn out and enjoy the show.”
Lyla, 11, and Karsen, 8, accompanied their mother Jodi Silva to Friday’s concert. Jodi said her family missed the concert series last summer, when the city government canceled it because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’ve been at the pool today, so they met up with some of their friends and now they’re all hanging out here, running around, listening to music,” she said.
After finishing dinner, Silva was sitting on a picnic blanket as the stars twinkled above, and her kids played. Lights from the band shell illuminated the park.
Silva said she was enjoying the style of music of the band.
“I like it. They seem like they have great personalities,” said Silva, who’s been bringing her kids to the Arts and the Park concert series for the last five years.
Recent Kansas State University graduate Tyler Burns and Maizie, his friend’s dog, also attended Friday’s festivities.
“It feels great,” he said. “I really enjoy this type of music. Like it’s different, but not that crazy different ... It’s just nice to be out, get outside your house.”
Eight other Arts in the Park events are planned this summer, with country band Derek Calvin & the All Nighters performing this Friday. The series will have shows every Friday in June and July.