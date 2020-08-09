If it’s true that history repeats itself, and newspapers are the first rough draft of history, then we thought it would be interesting to take a look at the reporting from a previous pandemic.
The similarities are astounding.
Just over 100 years ago, a new influenza that became known as the Spanish Flu took hold in the Manhattan area, including what’s now known as Fort Riley.
In fact, it’s now known that the outbreak essentially started at the Army fort, then called Camp Funston, as soldiers fighting World War II contracted the virus and helped spread it to other countries.
On the home front, the Spanish Flu sounded a lot like today’s COVID-19. People had to quarantine. Public spaces like schools, pools and theaters were closed. Doctors recommended wearing masks. Sound familiar?
What similarities we saw are that there were multiple waves, essentially coming over the course of two years. The virus and associated effects took a huge economic toll on the area. A January 1919 story said it cost the state $169 million and infected hundreds of thousands of people. And some companies were hawking miracle drugs that were said to cure people, or at least make the virus less deadly.
What’s different from that previous pandemic? Well thankfully, our understanding of microbes, immunity and vaccines has grown considerably. Medical science has come a long way. Here are some interesting stories clipped from newspapers at that time.