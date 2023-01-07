Branch Davidian cult member Brad Branch, front, and Kevin Whitecliff are led from the federal courthouse in Waco, Texas, after a detention hearing, March 30, 1993. “The Delusions of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups” details financial and religious delusions, including the Branch Davidians.
“The Delusions of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups,” by William J. Bernstein. Atlantic Monthly Press, 2021. 576 pages, $35.
In 1841, Scottish journalist William Mackay published “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds,” which told the story of group manias such as stock frenzies and witch trials. Though not all the stories contained within were totally accurate, unsurprising given his limited means of research, the book itself has held up and remains a classic, especially with regards to its chapters on financial bubbles.
Inspired by this book, and desiring to give a more updated version, William Bernstein has written “The Delusions of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups.” The title is an obvious homage to Mackay’s work, and Bernstein makes no effort to hide the influence. Most of the book is directly modeled on “Popular Delusions” and even contains some of the same stories.
One of the principal additions of Bernstein’s book is his reliance on evolutionary psychology as a framework for explaining our propensity for engaging in mass delusions. We have evolved the ability to imitate others and to explain the world narratively as a means of survival. But this is a double-edged sword because we do not only imitate useful things or only tell stories that correctly explain the world. A bad message with a good narrative has a lot more carrying power than a good message with a bad narrative.
So, what does a bad narrative look like? Maybe something like, “This new world wide web thing is going to change the world. Dotcom stocks are only going up, so you better get aboard the elevator while you can!” I’m sure many of you readers remember that.
Unlike Mackay’s classic, which covered some obscure ground, like alchemy, Bernstein limits himself to just discussing financial and religious delusions. The financial side covers major bubbles like South Seas Stock, Railway Mania, Black Thursday, Enron, and the Dotcom crash. The religious manias include the Anabaptist Madness, Dorothy Martin’s UFO Cult, the Branch Davidians, End Times Date Setters, and the Islamic State. If that last item seems confusing to you, more on that later. I find it very odd that he didn’t do a section on witch hunts, which would have been much more in line with the focus of the book.
I’m of two minds on this book. There are parts I really liked and parts I really didn’t.
To begin with, I really enjoyed all the sections on financial bubbles, as well as the historical religious manias up through Dorothy Martin, whose group believed aliens would come to abduct them at a prescribed time and who became the subject of an interesting study on what happens when people’s beliefs are unfulfilled. Bernstein, being an economist himself, is well versed in how to communicate financial stories and breaks each bubble into its constituent players: the promoter, the public, the press, and the politicians, each of whom play an important role.
He also uses these stories to try and give you an idea of how to spot a bubble or mania. In finance, they typically happen when a new technology appears, credit is cheap, investors have forgotten the last crash, and time-tested methods of valuation become discarded (“this time it’s different”).
The parts about modern religious manias just don’t measure up. His chapter on the Islamic State, while interesting, doesn’t have the same ring of mania that the other stories do. Wealthy people in first-world countries committing group suicide in homes during the solstice is a mania. Impoverished people in war-torn countries joining a warband, even one with apocalyptic overtones, which belongs to a religion with a very long and well-documented history of warbands just isn’t in the same vein.
Interestingly, he frequently contrasts ISIS to Al-Qaeda, which is not an apocalyptic group and thinks ISIS is a bunch of uneducated bumpkins. But, while Al-Qaeda didn’t besiege a prophetically important mosque because they thought they’d found the Mahdi, they are otherwise basically the same so it doesn’t follow that apocalypticism is an important ingredient for jihadism.
But the main issue is that the author plainly has a personal mania about dispensationalist Christians and Jews himself. He grinds the axe against dispensationalism so hard and for so long that the axe’s head is completely gone along with most of the handle.
Hal Lindsey, a silly end times Christian author with a long list of failed prophecies, is the special recipient for his rhetorical nuclear strikes, going so far as to assert that the ideas of Lindsey and ISIS are more or less equivalent. The main difference being Hal Lindsey’s followers have killed approximately 0 people.
Bernstein is also very concerned that Christian dispensationalism is prevalent in the high reaches of the military and government, an assertion I and my military friends find hilarious. He is convinced that dispensationalism and arguments over the Temple mount almost ended the world before and may still. His repeated hand wringing and retreading of ground becomes tiresome.
I have more to say but am constrained by space. On the whole, I really did like the book and even recommend it. But I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to skip some parts.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.