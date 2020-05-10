Mike Rowe is an American treasure, and I don’t think that about many celebrities. Most of them could move to some other country and we’d be better off as a nation for it. But Mike is different. It probably helps that his big break came in a show where he highlighted America’s grossest, hardest, and, well, dirtiest jobs. It’s a lot harder to take yourself seriously when what you’re known for is being filmed with paint crews on bridges, horse breeders and hog farmers. I’m not much for reality TV, but “Dirtiest Jobs” is alright with me.
So combine Mike Rowe with the main thing I love reading about — history — and you should have a smash hit. And “The Way I Heard It” mostly is.
“The Way I Heard It” is a book of two parts. Firstly, it is a podcast transcript, something I’m not always a fan of. The book contains 35 historical vignettes told in the style of Paul Harvey’s famous radio segment, “The Rest of the Story.”
For those who don’t know, “The Rest of the Story” and “The Way I Heard It” use a format of story telling that involves a build-up and reversal. A story is told with enough ambiguity to allow the listener/reader to think they know who the story is about or what is going to happen, but there is a final twist at the end that completely changes your perspective on the story and makes you re-evaluate what you’ve heard from the start.
These stories are straight transcripts of a podcast you can download and listen to for free. If this was the only part of the book, I wouldn’t be able to recommend it on that basis alone.
Luckily, it’s not the only part. The second part of the book has slice of life stories from Mike’s own life. These stories are supposed to be thematically related to the podcast that preceded them but some of the links are tortured to say the least. I probably would have preferred it if he didn’t even try to link the two things. Overall though, this is more of a nitpick than anything else.
The slice of life stories are often very interesting. Mike talks about the time he moved rent free into a large house that the owner presumed was haunted for complicated reasons related to a poorly-worded will. He explains how “Dirty Jobs” took form (it involved a sewer, roaches and a urine-soaked rat). He tells funny stories about how his parents tricked him into thinking the consequences of poverty were actually a good thing (people who order pizza can’t cook and should be pitied).
Slice of life stories rely on having both a good story and a good storyteller. Leave one out and the whole thing falls apart. Luckily, Mike is up to the job and is able to talk about his life for a large portion of the book without coming off as self-important or pretentious.
I have to warn you here that I can’t vouch for the veracity of all the historical narratives he tells. One in particular about Beethoven seems fishy to me, and after some research, I’m pretty sure Mike is passing on a false story, or at the very least, one with dubious evidence at best. But it sounds snappy, so in it went.
On the whole, I enjoyed “As I Heard It.” Mike Rowe is an interesting guy with interesting stories and an identifiable writing voice. You can almost hear him speaking the words off the page. Occasionally dubious historical facts aside, I think it’s good.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.