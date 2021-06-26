Frankie Elkin, a recovering addict and amateur sleuth, arrives in a Boston neighborhood determined to find a teenage girl reported missing nearly a year earlier but must first contend — as usual — with police officials, the locals and the girl’s own family in Lisa Gardner’s newest fiction, the mystery “Before She Disappeared.”
Sober for nine years, seven months, and 18 days now, Frankie spends her time pursuing cases “when the police have given up, when the public no longer remembers, when the media has never bothered to care.” She has just located her 14th missing person out West and has chosen this case as her next.
Angelique Badeau was a smart, studious 15-year-old who left school on a Friday afternoon in November and was never seen again. She and her 13-year-old brother — both natives of Haiti — moved in with their aunt in the Mattapan neighborhood 10 years earlier following the earthquake that devastated their home island. They have essentially grown up in the United States. Angelique, LiLi to her family, was planning to become a doctor.
Frankie sticks out like a sore thumb in the neighborhood since she’s a middle-aged white woman asking uncomfortable questions, but only after obtaining permission from the girl’s family and informing the local police department, including lead detective on the case Dan Lothman, of her quest.
After initially refusing her a job, she eventually cajoles Stoney, the owner of a local pub, into hiring her as the night bartender since she needs to live where she’s looking for answers. While showing her the upstairs room that comes with the job, he fills her in on the house rules. “No smoking.” “I don’t.” “No guns.” “I don’t.” “And in the event of trouble?” “I rely on my charming personality.”
And Frankie does have a quick, self-deprecating wit, as evidenced in her sometimes-comical repartee with the Boston Police Department professionals, who are obviously not keen on her becoming entangled in their local missing persons case.
She admits she’s old school; she uses her “fresh eyes” perspective by talking to people and asking questions. While this usually doesn’t make her friends, she’s fine with that since she’s still a work in progress herself, dealing with the ghosts of her troubled past and Paul, the man she let get away several years earlier.
Gardner has written more than 50 books, several in various series, although this book is one of her stand-alone works.
She’s created an interesting heroine in Frankie, a complex but always struggling woman unafraid to ask the difficult questions of others, but still a little hesitant in facing her own issues.
Other characters are memorable, too: Stoney (“He has about him the air of a man who’s seen it all and lived to tell the tale.”); the fry cook Viv, whose husband picks her up every night after work; and LiLi’s friend since childhood, Marjolie, determined to fit in no matter what.
Of course, Frankie and Det. Lothman butt heads throughout this new search, as Frankie self-talks: “Maybe he should’ve invested more time in a misspent youth. I make the most of my discoveries by asking what would my former, reprobate self do, and voila, I get answers.”
Gardner knows how to perfectly turn a phrase: “Four booths line the wall to my right, the red vinyl cushions cracked but still putting up a fight.”
This is a fast-paced read with adult language and situations, and while the final unveiling of the truth behind LiLi’s disappearance might appear thin, it’s an exciting and enjoyable ride.
Frankie is the linchpin, though, throughout. She muses as she attempts to fit in her new locale: “People all over really are the same. They want to fall in love. They’re glad to survive each day. They pray their children will have a better life than they did. These truths bind us. At least I like to think so.”
Robin Edmunds is a freelance writer and a resident of Manhattan.