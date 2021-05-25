Julius Mercer said the timing of his book signing in Manhattan on the same weekend as the Big 12 Track and Field Championships at K-State was no accident.
Mercer, 61, still holds the K-State record for fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles at 49.76 seconds, set in 1983 at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.
Mercer’s memoir, “A New Fire,” details what came after his record-setting days — untreated mental illness, drug addiction, homelessness and incarceration.
He said he originally wanted to have his book signing at the Big 12 meet, but he couldn’t because of NCAA regulations.
“I persevere, I just go after it,” Mercer said. “Something said I should call the Aggieville business office, so I did a cold call.”
Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association, answered the phone. He said he had not heard of Mercer before their phone conversation, but he is glad to have made the connection.
“Julius is an amazing person,” Cook said.
With Cook’s help, Mercer had signing events for “A New Fire” at The Dusty Bookshelf on May 15 and at Kite’s Bar and Grill on May 16.
Cook said he ended up buying four of Mercer’s books to hand out as gifts.
“I am so fascinated by anybody who can turn their lives around, twice,” Cook said. “To end up where he’s at, it’s really something.”
Mercer said it was “a thrill” to reconnect with family and friends at the book signings, and to meet new people like Cook who had not heard his story.
Mercer graduated from K-State in 1983. That year, he won the Big 8 Championship in both 110- and 400-meter hurdles, then placed third in the NCAA Division 1 Men’s 400-meter hurdles, which earned him first-team All-America status. He placed sixth in the U.S. Track and Field Championships and qualified for the 1984 U.S. Olympic trials in both hurdle races. A native of Park Forest, Illinois, which is a middle-class suburb of Chicago, Mercer was undefeated in hurdles in track and field his senior year of high school in 1979.
“It was really cool, because I didn’t go out for track until my junior year of high school,” Mercer said. “My head coach was a guy named Johnny Meisner; at that time, we had cinder tracks, and when Meisner saw I was 6-foot-3 and like 160 pounds, he said, ‘Julius, have you ever ran hurdles?’ and I said no.”
Mercer said Meisner pulled a hurdle over and told him to run and jump over it.
“So, I did, and the coach said, ‘You’re going to be a hurdler,’” Mercer said. “The next year, my senior year, I was undefeated.”
Following successful collegiate careers at Butler County Community College and K-State, Mercer began training for the 1984 Olympics. About two weeks before Olympic tryouts, he suffered a knee injury, exacerbated by years of running and jumping for sport. Mercer went on to work as an assistant coach for Butler and as a runner for professional track clubs in Los Angeles. He said a series of unfortunate circumstances, from losing his job to living in an unsavory neighborhood, led to his first mental health breakdown.
“One morning I was just driving my car, and suddenly — and I’m really lucky and blessed to recall this — I remember I was woken up by somebody … and I was in the emergency room,” Mercer said.
Doctors later told Mercer he had hung himself with his coat, and that somebody had saved him from dying. He was later diagnosed with psychosis and untreated bipolar disorder. He said his mental illness was dormant until activated by his environment, and that caused problems in his marriage and later led to a divorce. He began self-medicating, first with marijuana. It wasn’t until after his father died in his arms from a massive heart attack that Mercer said he sought comfort in harder drugs.
“I went to this girl’s house, and I knew she was using crack,” Mercer said. “I was just messed up and drinking, and she said, ‘Cocaine will help you.’”
Mercer said that weekend he tried crack for the first time, and by next weekend he was committing burglaries trying to get cash for more. He would end up in jail 16 times and in prison four times for burglary and theft.
“This happened off and on for two and a half decades,” Mercer said. “And all this time, I never told anybody about the mental health issues.”
He said he was blessed to receive behavioral mental health services while incarcerated. He received educational certifications on substance abuse and addiction and took a lifestyle re-entry program that helped him “get rid of bad habits and criminal thinking.”
“When I was released from prison in 2014, I started writing more and more, just writing and rewriting,” Mercer said. “I was journaling as therapy to heal, and that really birthed my books.”
He wrote “A New Fire in You!” in 2007. Mercer geared the book towards student-athletes. He released his memoir in 2019. Both are self-published works.
Now, Mercer works as a motivational speaker on the topics of beating addiction, improving self-worth, suicide prevention, and homelessness. He hosts therapy meetings for people recovering from addiction, as well as works as a “lived experience researcher” for serious mental illness and health disparities at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
“Honest, open, and proud — that’s me,” Mercer said. “A lot of people aren’t like that, but I was a coach, so I’m used to talking to people, used to motivating.”
Mercer said he has sticky notes all over his apartment to help with daily positive self-affirmations.
“My job is to love myself, to do the things I need to do, to follow up with doctors as best I can, to be aware and use my new coping skills,” Mercer said. “That’s what I’m about.”